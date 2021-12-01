Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated economic inequalities and the cost of living in much of the world, but particularly in large cities, the gap has widened and inflation has risen faster than in recent years. five years. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) published its list of the most expensive cities in the world to live in 2021 taking into account the price of more than 200 everyday products and services, such as food and transportation.

The EIU study, which has been conducted for more than 30 years, this year considered 173 cities around the world and revealed an unusual piece of data: For the first time, Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital, topped the list of the most expensive cities, thus surpassing Paris, which last year ranked first. Last year Tel Aviv was in fifth place. Mainly the leadership of that Asian capital this year is due to its high prices in transport and food, as well as the strength of the shekel, the local currency, against the US dollar.

The top 10 places are dominated by large European and Asian cities, and only two North American capitals: New York and Los Angeles.

Top 10 of the most expensive cities in the world in 2021

1. Tel Aviv, Israel.

2. Paris, France.

3. Singapore (tied with Paris).

4. Zurich, Switzerland.

5. Hong Kong.

6. New York, United States.

7. Geneva, Switzerland.

8. Copenhagen, Denmark.

9. Los Angeles, United States.

10. Osaka, Japan.

By contrast, the cheapest city in the world was Damascus, the capital of Syria, because its economy has been severely affected by a war. The EIU also reports that the goods and services evaluated in its analysis have increased in cost by 3.5% annually, compared to 1.9% in 2020.

EIU experts explain that the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to these economic conditions due to the problems experienced in supply chains and social restrictions that have affected industry and commerce in the world. In addition, the increase in oil prices caused a 21% increase in the price of gasoline, which impacts many other economic activities.

Read more:

+ PHOTOS: The 10 best cities in the world in 2021 despite the pandemic

+ PHOTOS: The 10 safest cities in the world

+ PHOTOS: The 10 best destinations to travel in 2022

+ The best destinations to travel in 2022 according to National Geographic