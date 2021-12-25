Choosing the 10 most shocking scandals was not easy, because in 2021 celebrities surprised us. Accusations of sexual abuse, separations, infidelity, illnesses, reconciliations, fugitives from the law and more.

Then those who left us with our mouths open, without blinking and surpassed any movie or soap opera story.

ALEJANDRA GUZMÁN AND FRIDA SOFÍA: FROM RECONCILATION TO SEXUAL ABUSE

Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía.

We started the year with what seemed to be the ‘happy ending’ of a relationship full of controversy and accusations between Frida Sofía and her mother Alejandra Guzmán. From ‘Despierta América’, while the young woman was visiting, a call from the rocker, the declaration of love and the promise of a soon private meeting moved everyone. But what followed was a nightmare. Guzmán’s managers accused the Univision morning show of having set up the singer. However, that was not the major accusation, that came later when Frida Sofía, in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante revealed that her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, had sexually abused her. They both sued, granddaughter and grandfather … Alejandra went out to defend her father, and the world of entertainment was divided between the two sides.

But if all this seemed terrible, there was still one more seasoning to make it worse. Unfortunately, Natasha Moctezuma, Frida’s sister, died and her grandfather assured that this was “karma.”, awakening a major controversy. Guzmán eventually dropped the lawsuit against his granddaughter, but this promises to get worse by 2022.

THE SEPARATION OF ADAMARI LÓPEZ AND TONI COSTA

Adamari López, Toni Costa and Alaïa in ‘Así Se Baila’. Photo: Telemundo

They were one of the audience’s favorite couples and families, the loving parents and the perfect husband. However, only they knew what was really happening in their privacy, because for the public it was a surprise when Adamari López confirmed to us, exclusively, that she had separated from her partner Toni Costa, the father of her daughter Alaïa. But it got even worse when she assured that it was out of respect for herself and to be an example to her daughter … What happened? There was talk of reinvention of love, of infidelity on the part of the dancer. The truth is that she remained focused on her physical and mental health. He lost almost 50 pounds, he is in the best version he ever dreamed of, focused on his daughter, and Toni opening a relationship with a 26-year-old girl named Evelyn Beltrán.

THE FRIGHT OF ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA

Alejandra Espinoza. Photo: Univision

Premiere of ‘Entre Hermanas’, her podcast, recording of an Anglo film as the protagonist, hosting ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ and suddenly, Alejandra Espinoza’s life changed. A severe headache, cloudy vision and paralysis in the middle of his face was the beginning of a nightmare that still does not have a scientific answer. They admitted her to the hospital diagnosing it as a stroke, then they told her about multiple sclerosis … All those diagnoses were discarded, and although Alejandra feels better, she regained her mobility and accused the doctor of malpractice, it is still not known for sure what happened to her.

JENNIFER LÓPEZ WITHOUT ALEX RODRIGUEZ AND BACK WITH BEN AFLECK

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: .

One more time, Jennifer López stayed at the altar door, this time without her ‘Macho’. After months of rumors of alleged Alex Rodríguez’s infidelities, even with the protagonist, the model Madison LeCroy, who later denied herself, JLo ended the almost 5 years of relationship with his ARod.

But while that seemed to be ‘the news of the year’, it left us all speechless when she reconciled, 17 years later, with the other who left her at the altar, Ben Affleck. At first there was talk of publicity, revenge, loneliness, but the truth is that, at least until this special was written, the romance was at its best and there is even talk of a wedding!

NINEL CONDE: THE NIGHTMARE OF THE HUSBAND OUT OF THE LAW

Ninel Conde. Photo: .

Courts, lawyers and lawsuits have become the daily bread of Ninel Conde’s life. To the eternal fight to see his son with his ex, Giovanni Medina, something even more delicate was added: having married (although he says that the wedding was only spiritual) with Larry Ramos, a businessman accused of committing fraud against more than 200 people, including Alejandra Guzmán, for a sum greater than 22 million dollars. The nightmare was doubled when, his house arrest, while the FBI continued investigating him, was added a complaint for extortion that led him to make the wrong decision to escape from the apartment in Miami, where he had the arrest. It is still unclear how he did it, and why, Ninel Conde being there did not stop him. Until the closing of this special, Larry Ramos has been a fugitive from the law for three months.

PABLO MONTERO: FROM HEAVEN TO WINTER, FROM THE HOUSE OF THE FAMOUS TO SING TO NICOLÁS MADURO

Veppex declares Pablo Montero persona non grata. Photo: .

Pablo Montero’s career has been on a roller coaster for years, where his personal life and past addictions have caused him to lose a large number of fans. The invitation to be part of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ was a great opportunity to return to popularity. Just as it happened to Luis Miguel with his series. And he did it!… But for a short time. Again the scandal overshadowed his resurgence when he agreed to sing ‘Las Mañanitas’ to the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro.

In many places he was declared ‘persona no grata’, his friend and reality show partner, ALicia Machado, declared that she felt betrayed, and several employment contracts were canceled. Again the scandal shakes his career.

LAURA BOZZO: PRÓFUGA AND COMPLETELY TO NOTHING

Laura Bozzo. Photo: .

Since we met Laura Bozzo, as ‘Miss Laura de los carros sandwicheros’, we have seen her involved in controversy. But in 2021 she was a fugitive from the law for 3 months for the sole fact of not being arrested again. The Peruvian lawyer had an arrest warrant for an alleged tax fraud, and a fraudulent sale of a property. When his lawyers finally reached an agreement to pay the alleged debt, the woman who has lived all her life surrounded by luxuries, mansions, haute couture fashion, would have lost everything, to be able to face the debt that she claims she never contracted. Although he did not reveal where he was hidden for that time, he did say that he is already preparing his series where he will tell everything, and that in the meantime he will start from scratch, like the help show in its beginnings.

CHYNO MIRANDA: FROM ILLNESS TO INFIDELITY

Chyno Miranda with his now ex-wife, Natasha Araos. Photo: .

Chyno Miranda had his public pending all of 2021 of his health. Especially when he was so committed in his presentation at ‘Premios Juventud’. He confessed that COVID-19 had left him after effects that he was still working. Neurological problems, anxiety, he had to learn to walk, speak and concentrate again. His wife, Natasha Araos, was a hero to everyone for having accompanied him. But underneath there was more and there began one of the biggest scandals of the year: infidelity, use of illegal stimulants, immigration problems and a hidden divorce where the fight for money was ruthless. The first to reveal what no one knew was the show, ‘Gossip No Like’, the following were the protagonists themselves, in a video they shared on social networks they confirmed that they had been separated for a year, that she decided to stay by his side due to the disease and they hinted that the singer had been unfaithful to him.

J BALVIN RAISES AGAINST GRAMMY AND ENDS BALCONED BY RESIDENT

J Balvin attends the 2020 Spotify Awards at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico.

J Balvin had a very happy 2021, professionally he is at the top of all coveted lists, he became Rio’s father, and had his anxiety and depression problems under control. But all that took another turn the moment he invited all his famous friends from the urban genre not to attend the Latin Grammy awards. The reason? That according to his criteria there were not enough categories. His colleagues immediately came out to confront him. The oldest, Residente, who in two videos, told two different answers that he did not do music, but business. That his songs were like a hot dog cart, and that he was not even brave, that the only writing he shared about the situation of violence in Colombia was copied from a message that Resident sent him on WhatsApp, and until She called him crying to lower these expressions.

FAMOUS LINKS WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING

Galilea Montijo. Photo: .

Almost ending the year came a scandal that stained several famous people, with the release of the book ‘Emma y las otros Señoras de Narco’ by Anabela Hernández. In it they are named as alleged drug lord lovers Galilea Montijo and Ninel Conde among others. The presenter of ‘Hoy’ was also accused of being an accomplice of Inés Gomez Mont in her alleged money laundering. Let us remember that she and her husband are still at large. Both Ninel and Gali came out to deny it, but this promises to sting and spread in what could be the first scandal of 2022.

‘CHISME NO LIKE’: THE PIONEERS IN UNCOVERING SCANDALS

Elisa Beristan and Javier Ceriani, hosts of Chisme No Like.

“Gossip No Like ‘led by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain are not on the list of the 10 scandals of the year, nor are they number 11, or the plus, they are the ones that have been a large part of this list being public They were the ones who uncovered almost everything that happened this year. Several of those named above, like others. Just as they generated their own news by being the first YouTube show to go on television and not only to Estrella TV, but to cross the border having its own space on the Mexican network, TvAzteca. They took the title of the ‘pioneers in uncovering the #metoo Latino’ and promise to continue denouncing in this 2022 ‘whoever falls’.

