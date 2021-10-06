10/06/2021 at 12:20 CEST

Marc Escolà

During the early hours of this Monday, the last matches prior to the start of the competition NBA. The two colossi Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, they have inaugurated a final stretch that promises to be very exciting for the spectators. The teams have to close their ranks and the deadline for the franchises to announce their latest discards and leave their rosters reduced to a maximum of 15 players is getting closer.

Time for young talents and new signings to prove their worth and find their place on each team’s rosters. Next, SPORT offers you a series of names that you cannot miss in this preseason finale:

JALEN SUGGS (ORLANDO MAGIC)

The Pick number 5 of the 2021 Draft it was for the Orlando Magic. And they were lucky with Jalen Suggs to initiate a necessary reconstruction in the franchise. The one from Minneapolis is a traditional and classic point guard, with good physical characteristics (1.93 m. Height) and athleticism for the position, but with a sensational technical and reading level of the game. He has averaged 15.3 points in these last 3 games, where he has participated an average of 21.8 minutes. He is a player who stands out for attacking the paint in transitions. Of good size, athletic and physical explosion, and with an extremely creative handling of the ball, Suggs is called to mark an era in this league.

Suggs from DEEP 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oKuTVQotYI – Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 5, 2021

DEMAR DEROZAN (CHICAGO BULLS)

The Chicago Bulls They hit the table when they signed the Californian during the last transfer window. The former player of the Spurs will join two others All star, Nikola Vucevic and the team badge, Zach LaVine, to lead the Illinois franchise and set its course. DeRozan has long been one of the league’s best scorers in one-on-one, especially on medium-range shots (47.1% correct last season), and he does well in pick-and-play situations. roll with the interiors.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK (LA LAKERS)

‘Mr. Triple-Double ‘ has come this season to Los angeles lakers with the mission of obtaining the long-awaited champion ring that allows him to consolidate his career as one of the best bases in world basketball. Westbrook, who will form a dream team with Lebron James, Davis, Howard, Anthony, etc., is averaging very solid numbers: 21.3 points, 8.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game. However, far from the impressive triple-double per game he has secured in four of the last 5 seasons, the last one breaking records with about Wizards that fell in the play-in.

Russell Westbrook wants to make Kobe proud while being back home and putting on the Lakers’ uniform 🙌 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/CDzBdeba1e – ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2021

DENNIS SCHRODER (BOSTON CELTICS)

After rejecting, at the beginning of the year, an offer of 84 million dollars in four seasons of Los angeles lakers, Dennis Schroder had to accept at the last minute a contract of 5 million in Boston. The talented German point guard was in free agency and awaiting a big contract. But he did not come, and the one who was the Los Angeles emergency player last season, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists, resigned himself to landing at the TD Garden to sign with the Los Angeles. Celtics.

USMAN GARUBA (HOUSTON ROCKETS)

The 19-year-old Spanish center will debut this season in the NBA, making the dream of every child in professional basketball come true. Garuba has signed for four years with the Houston Rockets, who selected him in the 23rd pick of the 1st round of the 2021 Draft after three seasons setting great performances with the Real Madrid. The Texans are a rebuilding team, and they will give the youngsters many minutes with the physical presence of the pivot. Another ‘rookie’, Jalen green, chosen in second position in the Draft, has to be one of the beacons of the franchise.

It’s raining! 💦 @ Usmangaruba pic.twitter.com/ZKrdVfkpC4 – Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 6, 2021

CADE CUNNINGHAM (DETROIT PISTONS)

The number 1 of the past Draft take your first steps in NBA with the Detroit Pistons, the franchise that chose first in the fantasy round. Cunningham, 2.03 meters and born in Texas, he is a versatile player, tall and very long arms, to which is added a great shooting ability (he shot 40% in triples last year) and creation with the ball in hands. The guard-guard suffered a sprained ankle at the beginning of the training camp and hopes to be available for this start of the season with some Pistons who present few credentials to the playoffs.

DESMOND BANE (MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES)

The Memphis Grizzlies They have been very attentive to the progression of one of their young promises. We talk about Desmond bane, the 23-year-old point guard who is averaging 24 points in an average of 29.9 minutes this preseason. Great virtues are those of Bane, who is currently in the top-3 of the Summer League and who as a shooter highlights his ability to come out between curtains and take shots on the move, added to his tactical intelligence for assists.

that @ DBane0625 clip is still automatic ✅ pic.twitter.com/64PJ7fw7MG – Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 6, 2021

KYLE LOWRY (MIAMI HEAT)

Another of the teams that have also been reinforced in this summer market have been the Miami Heat from Jimmy Butler. The loss of Goran Dragic had to be contrasted and those of Florida take one of the most essential pieces of the Raptors. Kyle lowry has signed a new contract that amounts to 90 million dollars spread over three years. The 35-year-old point guard is a very complete player, who over time has improved in different tasks of the team game and will be crucial in the circulation of the ball.

LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE (BROOKLYN NETS)

Everybody saw Aldridge retired, which is why most were surprised to see him play this past Sunday. The 36-year-old interior, who had been diagnosed with a heart problem, returned to play several minutes against the Lakers and added a double-double to the doors of a season that promises to be his last dance. Aldridge returned in top form to achieve a comfortable victory and began filming in anticipation of the Big ‘3’, which will gradually enter the rotation of Steve Nash.

It’s good to have LaMarcus Aldridge back! 💧 # NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/asB1GTgf2t – YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 3, 2021

JONAS VALANCIUNAS (NEW ORLEANS PELICANS)

Zion Williamson will have a new partner under the rim this new season. The Lithuanian pivot Jonas Valanciunas is willing to continue in New Orleans its progression with Memphis Grizzlies. Van gundy wants to bring together the two portents, agile for their size and quite explosive, who will command the interior zone of the Pelicans. Last season, Valanciunas averaged double-double per game with 17.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists and combined perfectly with the quality of Ja morant.