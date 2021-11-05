In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Get a 21% discount on products such as mobiles, appliances, televisions and much more at MediaMarkt.

Return the days without VAT from MediaMarkt. This time there are a total of 4 days where you will find many offers on products of all kinds of electronics.

Until Sunday, November 7 you have the possibility of save you 21% VAT in many products, such as mobiles and televisions. Products that we use every day or almost every day, now cheaper.

These days you will find many interesting products, but the store warns that Apple products, Samsung mobile phones and smart watches, computers and consoles are not available.

Of course, there are many other mobile brands that are available these days, such as cheap phones from Xiaomi and Oppo.

You will also find interesting little appliances and some other Perfect Smart TV to replace your old TV.

LITTLE F3 5G

POCO F3 5G on MediaMarkt

POCO F3 5G is a safe bet in terms of mobile phones at a good price and also powerful. This mobile with AMOLED screen of 6.67 inches and 120Hz is such a complete equipment that for this price it is a safe option.

It has a Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. In addition to a 4.5120 mAh battery with fast charging, a 48 megapixel main camera, 20 megapixel front and much more.

It will only cost you 288 euros in MediaMarkt while in Amazon it remains at 319 euros.

In ComputerHoy.com we have been able to test it and you can see how it is in this analysis.

Xiaomi Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 in MediaMarkt

One of the new phones to arrive in Spain from Xiaomi is Redmi 10. It is a cheap mobile with good features that may be worth it for those who are looking for a mobile for basic tasks without neglecting things like games.

It has a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB. It also has a 50 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel front camera. To last all day, or even longer, the battery is 5,000mAh.

You can get it for 164.46 euros. In Amazon it is available, but for 188 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12 in MediaMarkt

Another of the most interesting entry phones that have been launched this year is the Samsung Galaxy A12. A low cost mobile that is emerging as a good mobile for someone who wants something basic or as a first mobile.

It has a 6.5-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 48-megapixel camera, and 5,000mAh batteries.

In MediaMarkt it has dropped to 179 euros. On Amazon it is still 200 euros.

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro in MediaMarkt

It has become one of their best phones and even today this POCO X3 Pro remains one of the best Poco phones that they have recently launched.

Like not wanting it. For only 222 euros in MediaMarkt you will have this mobile with a 6.67-inch screen, a Snapdragon 860 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 48 megapixel camera, 20 megapixel front and also a 5160 mAh battery .

On Amazon it costs 249 euros, so you keep making money with the MediaMarkt offer.

OPPO Reno 4 5G

Oppo Reno 4 5G

Oppo Reno 4 5G is one of the mobiles of cheaper mid-range with 5G connectivity Of the brand.

In this case we are in front of a mid-range mobile at a reasonable price and that has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, so you will not have performance problems .

It has a 48 megapixel camera and a 32 megapixel front. The battery stays at 4,002mAh and a fast charge of 65W.

In this offer from MediaMarkt it costs 329 euros, but surprisingly in Amazon we already find it at only 286 euros.

TCL 55P5618

TCL 55P5618 in MediaMarkt

Smart TV TCL 55P5618 It is a good option for anyone looking for a new TV of a good size and with a good image quality.

It has a size of 55 inches, compatible with 4K, HDR10, Dolby Audio and also has Android TV as an operating system. This means that it also has compatibility with the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

The price of this 55-inch Smart TV is 412.40 euros in MediaMarkt.

LG 43UP77006LB

LG 43UP77006LB in MediaMarkt

Another Smart TV, this time cheaper but also smaller, is this LG 43UP77006LB. It is also on sale for MediaMarkt’s VAT-free days.

In this case it is a Smart TV from this same year, with a 43-inch screen size, compatible with 4K and HDR10 and webOS 6.0 operating system as the operating system.

In this case, the discount goes from the 469 euros that it usually costs, to only 387 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 in MediaMarkt

The digital scale Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 It is one of the best-selling Chinese company models. Perfect for anyone who wants to lose or gain weight and keep track of their progress.

It has Bluetooth to link it to the Mi Fit application and track up to 13 measurements, such as BMI or body mass. It is also compatible with 16 different users.

A bargain in MediaMarkt for only 22.23 euros.

OK Gold 3313 ES

OK Oro 3313 ES at MediaMarkt

A perfect offer for the cold months. Oil electric radiator OK Gold 3313 ES is on sale for only 35 euros at MediaMarkt.

It has a maximum power of 2500W and 3 levels of adjustment to achieve intermediate temperatures. It also has 11 elements, so it will generate a lot of heat and will keep it for longer.

Rowenta SO2330

Rowenta SO2330 at MediaMarkt

Heater Rowenta SO2330 It is an almost essential product if you have a cold house, especially in autumn or winter.

It has a maximum power of 2,400W, cold air function and an anti-overheating system. Small and easy to store anywhere, perfect for heating up a small room or bathroom in no time.

You can get it at MediaMarkt for 37.18 euros. Recently Amazon has matched the price, also at 37.18 euros with free shipping.

