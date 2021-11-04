

James returns at a crucial moment for Colombia.

James Rodriguez, creative of the Qatari Al-Rayyan, is the main novelty in the call for coach Reinaldo Rueda to face Brazil and Paraguay on November 11 and 16 for the qualifying rounds of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Colombian Football Federation reported on Wednesday.

Next to Rodríguez are the Italian Naples goalkeeper David Ospina and the Spanish Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao García, considered the benchmarks of the Colombian team.

The last time the Colombian ten was with the coffee team was in November 2020. That time the team lost 0-3 to Uruguay in Barranquilla and 6-1 to Ecuador in Quito.

Also outstanding in the list of 28 summoned Andrés Mosquera, goalkeeper of Independiente Medellín; Sebastián Gómez, midfielder for Atlético Nacional; Seattle Sounders defender Yéimar Gómez and Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango.

Rueda will not be able to count for the games of the thirteenth and fourteenth dates with the defenders Yerry Mina (Everton), Stefan Medina (Monterrey), nor with the Porto midfielder Matheus Uribe, all injured.

Colombia is fourth in the classification of the South American qualifiers, with 16 points, so the two games will be vital to maintain the quota that gives the direct passage to the World Cup in Qatar. The game against Brazil will be played on November 11, while on November 16 the Colombians will host Paraguay at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

List of 28 summoned from Colombia:

Goalkeepers David Ospina (Napoles-ITA), Camilo Vargas (Atlas-MEX) and Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo (Independiente Medellín).

Defenders: Daniel Muñoz and Jhon Lucumí (Genk-BEL), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham-GBR), Óscar Murillo and Yairo Moreno (Pachuca-MEX), Yeimar Gómez (Seattle Sounders-USA), Johan Mojica (Elche-ESP) and William Tesillo (León-MEX).

Midfielders: Gustavo Cuéllar (Al Hilal-QAT), Wílmar Barrios (Zenit-RUS), Jéfferson Lerma (Bournemouth-GBR), Sebastián Gómez (Atlético Nacional), Víctor Cantillo (Corinthians-BRA), James Rodríguez (Al Rayyan-QAT) , Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus-ITA), Cristian Arango (Los Angeles FC-USA) and Yerson Candelo (Atlético Nacional).

Forwards: Diego Valoyes (Córdoba-ARG workshops), Duván Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel (Atalanta-ITA), Radamel Falcao García (Rayo Vallecano-ESP), Luis Díaz (Oporto-POR), Miguel Ángel Borja (Gremio-BRA) , Rafael Santos Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt-GER) and Roger Martínez (América-MEX).

