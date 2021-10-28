10/28/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

It’s hard for you to save. Nothing happens, it is quite common but there are certain tricks in your daily life that, if it is difficult for you to make ends meet, they will be very useful to save money and to be able to have more economic flexibility.

1. Use the 50/30/20 method

The 50/30/20 method consists of reserving 50% of your salary for household needs, 30% for fun and 20% dedicated to your future self. You can make the percentages more flexible but this guide can help you a lot.

2. Create an account shared with friends or family

Netflix, Spotify, Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Online, Youtube Premium … can be accumulated and it is a significant expense per month, so if you want to consume and save, family and multiple accounts are a great option.

3. Cancel your gym subscription

Is the gym worth paying for? Well, if you have problems making ends meet and you don’t go at least 3 times a week you are spending more according to the experts. Therefore, you should cancel your subscription or freeze it if you have that option.

4. Stop smoking

It is expensive and bad for your health. Depending on what you smoke, it is a real hole in your pocket that can screw up your budget for the month. Take advantage of the fact that with the excuse of saving you must quit smoking to do your lung and your pocket a favor.

5. Make a list before you go shopping

It is the most sensible thing to do when shopping. Mentalize what you want, write it down and go home with just what you need. This way you will avoid buying things that you do not need on a whim of the moment or on an impulse.

6. Go shopping without hunger

Another trick to avoid overspending when shopping is to go shopping without hunger. It seems silly but with a full stomach you will avoid the siren songs of sweets, colored boxes and other expenses that you do not need.

7. Limit your meals outside of the office

It is very tempting to eat out every day but if you start adding it is a real ruin. Try to minimize office exits and make yourself ‘tuppers’ to save your economy from disaster.

8. Detect ant expenses

The ant expenses are those so small that you never notice them but if you add them … they scare. Some very common like coffee, ice cream after dessert. You should be careful with them if you are short of money.

9. Avoid getting into debt

Whenever you can, avoid going into debt. Deadlines and commissions are not always good travel companions so if you can save them better. If you have debts, it is better to pay them off first than to continue borrowing.

10. Share a flat

Living alone can have many advantages, but the financial part is certainly not one of them. When we talk about mortgages or rentals, it is better to think about sharing a flat with friends, couples or even a family member. It will be cheaper.