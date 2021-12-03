The Memphis Grizzlies’ landslide and historic 152-79 victory is a new NBA record: No one has ever won for an income of more than 70 points. The previous biggest beating was almost 30 years ago with the Cleveland Cavaliers +68 over Miami Heat on December 17, 1991. A record that leads us to wonder what other big milestones are yet to fall in the League.

1. The 100 points of Wilt Chamberlain

The NBA legend reached 100 points on March 2, 1962. It was as a Philadelphia Warriors player against the New York Knicks, in a game that ended with a scandalous 169-147. Only one player has been able to come close to that legendary mark: Kobe Bryant with his 81 goals against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.

2. Russell Westbrook and his average triple-doubles

The point guard had Oscar Robertson and his average triple-double, which the Cincinnati Royales legend reached in the 1961-62 season with 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists. Westbrook not only equaled him, but surpassed him by linking that feat three times for a total of four in his career: 2016-17 with 31.6 + 10.7 + 10.4; in 2017-18 with 25.4 + 10.1 + 10.3; in 2018-19 with 22.9 + 11.1 + 10.7; and in 2020-21 with 22.2 + 11.5 + 11.7 in Washington Wizards .;

3. The 73 victories of the Warriors

In the 1995-96 season, the Chicago Bulls of Jordan, Pippen and Rodman accomplished the seemingly impossible by ending up with a record of 72 wins and just 10 losses. That first entire season of ’23’ after his time in baseball, had not been repeated by any other franchise … until the Warriors arrived. Although they were left without a ring, the 2015-16 academic year will go down in history as the year in which Curry and company surpassed a difficult mark to beat. From 72-10 to 73-9.

4. The Lakers’ 33 wins in a row

From November 5, 1971 to January 7, 1972, Chamberlain’s Los Angeles Lakers, Pat Riley and Jerry West had 33 consecutive victories, a streak that could only be stopped by the Milwaukee Bucks of Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The team that came closest to ending the Los Angeles record were the Golden State Warriors of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green … although halfway between two regular seasons: they reached 28 between April 9, 2015 (2014-15) and on December 11, 2015 (2015-16).

5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points

Don’t say basket, say Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Bucks and Lakers legend finished his career with 38,387 points, the highest number in NBA history. Kareem reached that number with 6,712 hits from the shooting line, 15,837 baskets in play, of which only one was from the 3-point line. Only LeBron James has a chance to beat: he is the third highest scorer ever with 35,651 points.

6. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 6 MVPs

Abdul-Jabbar’s collective record is enviable, as is his individual record. The former player accumulated six MVPs of the Regular Season, three in the Bucks and another three in the Lakers. That figure has not been equaled by any other NBA player, but has been touched by Michael Jordan and Bill Russell. Both share the second rung with five. The third has Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James starring with four. The Los Angeles Lakers player is the only one of the four active and the only one, therefore, with a chance of catching up with Kareem.

7. Scott Skiles’ 30 assists

The current Orlando Magic coach ended his playing career with a normal 6.5 assists on average. A surprising fact, on the other hand, when it is discovered that the former base of Florido’s team has in his hand the highest number of passes to the basket in a game in history with 30 in 44 minutes on the court. It was December 30, 1990, in his second season with the Magic. The victim? A few Denver Nuggets who fell for 39 (155-116) in a game that was resolved in regulation time.

8. Chamberlain and his 55 rebounds

On November 24, 1960, the NBA established one of its longest-lived records and once again it is Wilt Chamberlain who is in possession of it. The Philadelphia Warriors player reached 55 rebounds in a duel against the Boston Celtics (31 of them in the first half), which those of Massachusetts would win by three points. On the other hand, it should be noted that the Top-5 with the most sacks achieved in a game is dominated by Chamberlain himself and by a Bill Russell who occupies positions two to four with 51, 49 and 49, respectively.

9. Michael Jordan and his 30.1 points per game

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player in history, and he is so, among other things, for his endless ability to score. The former Chicago Bulls ended his career (15 seasons, two of them with the Wizards) with an average of 30.1 points per game. At this time, only two players would be able to equal or exceed it. We are talking about Kevin Durant and LeBron James, who with 27.1 and 27, respectively, occupy the fourth and sixth positions of goals per game.

10. Memphis Grizzlies and their +73 against Oklahoma City

Memphis established this December 3, 2021, the greatest victory of ever in the NBA: +73 difference after defeating Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79. The previous record, +68 (148-80) on December 17, 1991, was held by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs of Mark Price, Larry Nance Sr. and Craig Ehlo defeated the Miami Heat that day with Glen Rice, Steve Smith, Willie Burton …