As a newcomer, Windows 11 has some problems, bugs or simply design that, surely, they will be polishing in different updates, although for now many users continue to suffer these problems, especially if we compare it with version 10. We are going to tell how you can solve them.

For many people the reasons for switching to Windows 11 were clear, as they could have new capabilities and a new design, making everything work better than with Windows 10.

But as we have seen, this new version carries certain flaws or changes in the design that are annoying, but fortunately not difficult to solve. The same thing is happening to it as when version 10 came out, that is, they still have things to polish to offer a one hundred percent solid system.

Even so, many of these failures, fortunately have a solution. Let’s see which ones.

Table of Contents:

Contextual menu

If you have noticed, the contextual menu when we right-click on any type of file is much smaller than what we have seen so far in Windows.

There are even missing options that are shown at the moment we click on Show more options.

In order not to have to press this double click and make all the options appear as you do, we must enter the Windows Registry to solve it. The steps are the following:

We press Windows + R and we write Regedit and then click on the Enter. Now we navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER SOFTWARE CLASSES CLSID We create a new registry key called {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2} below CLSID. It is generated by right-clicking in the window pane on the right and selecting New, after Key code and then entering the correct name for the folder. At that moment we generate a new key called InprocServer32 under {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}. We open the (Default) key in InprocServer32 and we set its value to blank, then click on Accept. It only remains to close the Editor and Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Start Menu

The Windows 11 Start Menu may be that visually more attractive, but the truth is that it has less information than what we saw in Windows 10, in addition to taking up more space on the screen.

In Windows 11 if we want to see all the applications we will have to double click, since at first glance they do not appear.

There is a devastating fact in what is the new Start Menu, and it is that by measuring 645 x 740 pixels can have 24 icons, while the one for Windows 10 measures 648 x 639 pixels and it has up to 30 icons, with the applications at hand.

The best way to solve this and configure a Start Menu to our liking is to serve us the StartAllBack or Start11 applications that, although they are not free, we understand that for what they cost they will give us much of what we are looking for.

Move the taskbar

The truth is that Microsoft has made it very clear that they don’t want us to move the taskbar. The most we can do is see the icons centered (default) or on the left, in the style of how it was in Windows 10.

If you intend to move it, you have two options at your disposal. One of them is to use Start11, an application that we have just told you about lines above, which will allow you to align the bar at the top.

We can also choose to modify the Windows registry to achieve it in the following way:

Typing Regedit in the Run menu (Windows + R). We sail to HKEY_CURRENT_USER Software Microsoft Windows CurrentVersion Explorer StuckRects3 We open the key Setting to edit by double clicking it. We change the fifth value of the second row from 03 to 01. We close Regedit. Now we click on the magnifying glass and type CMD to open the Command Prompt as Administrator. We put taskkill / f / im explorer.exe and we press Enter. We will see how the taskbar now appears at the top of the screen.

TPM 2.0 requirement

As you well know, in order to have Windows 11 on a computer, you have to meet a series of requirements which are much broader than in any of the previous versions.

For example, there are processors from AMD or Intel that are not supported, but where the most controversy is in the TPM 2.0 encryption, a feature that many older motherboards do not have.

Microsoft relies on security for this requirement to be implemented, however, if Windows 10 can work without it, in Windows 11 you can also bypass this encryption, something that we already told you in this interesting article.

We show you the ways you have right now to install Windows 11 officially and from scratch, without depending on Windows 10 or Windows Update at all.

No weather widget

It is a pity that we are not shown the temperature and weather forecast only if we enter the Windows widgets, whose situation, by the way, is not the most successful either.

Well, there is a way by which we could have this data, however, in the system tray, an ideal place to have this type of information, since it is visible to the naked eye and if we hover the mouse over it it will no longer give all the details in detail.

For that you have to download the Weather Bar, although you could also opt for the Weather Bug. After installing one of the two we must make sure to go to the Taskbar Settings and activate the weather icon so that it is always on.

I don’t like the wallpaper

There are many people who do not like the Windows 11 wallpaper because they do not think it is up to a new version of the Microsoft system.

Changing it is very simple and you only have to click on the desktop with the right button of the mouse and then select Personalize, and then click on Bottom, being there where we can modify it as we want.

But the truth is that the options that Windows 11 gives us are all quite similar, so if we want another type of background, it is best to go to websites such as Wallpaper Cave, where we will find a very good number of options.

File Browser

Windows 11 File Explorer has also generated debate, since it has simplified a lot especially the options you have.

It is still capable of the same as in Windows 10 but, the problem is that several of the options are now hidden, which makes it a bit heavier and less intuitive.

If you want to return to the Windows 10 File Explorer you can do it through a app called StarAllBack, which we have told you about in the Start Menu, since this program has an option to return to the old Explorer.

If you do not want to spend the money that this program is worth, you can always modify the registry to achieve it in the following way:

We push Windows + R and we write Regedit in the Run box. We sail to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SOFTWARE Microsoft Windows CurrentVersion Shell Extensions We create a registry key called Blocked if it does not exist and we enter it. We right-click on the right window panel and select New chain and then Value. A new entry appears with the name New Value # and a number. We change the name of its value to {e2bf9676-5f8f-435c-97eb-11607a5bedf7} Now we close Regedit and we restart the computer, to verify, when starting again, that the File Explorer is just what we wanted.

Windows 11 has already been revealed, and it has caused a great commotion in the PC world, through no fault of the operating system itself. We tell you all the keys to the replacement of Windows 10.

Taskbar size

Another thing that Windows 11 has suppressed is that the taskbar is now unable to vary in size, something that is not a serious problem, but there will be some user who may miss it.

If we want the bar to vary in size, we must do the following:

We press Windows + R and write Regedit. Once inside we will HKEY_CURRENT_USER Software Microsoft Windows CurrentVersion Explorer Advanced We generate a new value DWORD (32 bits) by right-clicking in the right window pane and selecting New and then DWORD value (32 bits). We name the value as Taskbar Yes. We set the value in 0, 1 or 2, causing the bar to be small, medium, or large. The value is set by double clicking TaskbarSi. It only remains to close Regedit, restart and see how the taskbar has changed. If you use Windows and want to improve your productivity, or add new functions, you need to install Microsoft PowerToys. We explain how to do it, and what they are for.

Taskbar windows

Both in Windows 11 and Windows 10 when we have several windows of the same program, in the taskbar only represented by a single buttonThat is, even if we have, for example, four Chrome windows, only one icon will really appear on the taskbar.

To solve this we are going to use the StartAllBack application which can configure the taskbar so that it breaks down into the number of real windows that we have open for each application.

Change the default browser

It is not that you cannot change the default browser in Windows 11, but it is true that they have complicated it much more than in Windows 10 and everything seems to be done with the intention that we use Edge at all costs.

To put another browser we must carry out the following steps:

We entered the Windows 11 Settings pressing the keys Windows + I at once. Now we are going to Applications and then to Default apps. We scroll down and select the browser that we want to be the new default. At this moment we see how everything is distributed by type of web files, which we must change, either all or select those that we want to open with the browser that we want. For example, HTTP, HTTPS, .html, .xhtml, or .htm they could be the primary ones. When clicking on any of them, all we have to do is select which browser we want them to open with.

With everything we have told you, you can make Windows 11 more functional than it is right now, since it preserves the best of Windows 10 and everything that this new version releases.

Tell us which of these options you have experienced and which one is the most effective for your day to day on our social networks.