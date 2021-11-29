Since the Rider Law was approved, Fernando Garca works eight hours a day, they have fixed hours and stability and He charges nightly, 400 euros more on his payroll, which he did not receive before. He is one of the distributors who has gained “in quality of life” since the law was passed and he was regularized, although he has not been the same with other of his peers.

Have passed 100 days since the Rider Act came into effect, that regulates the relationship between delivery men and delivery companies, and companies try to adapt, with more or less success. Some are hiring delivery drivers, others are partially hiring, and some work with third-party fleets, between the various formulas.

“The law is partially complied with, but above all has forced the sector to transform because many new platforms that are entering Spain already do so with the distributors on the workforce, “says Fernando Garca, a member of the Riders platform for rights.

“Some platforms are adopting cosmetic measures, rather than real ones, but the regulations have served above all to give a touch of attention to companies “, points out Pere Vidal, lawyer and professor at the UOC, who also believes that from now on there will be more inspections, to control.

Deliveroo, one of the pioneering platforms in our country, is leaving its activity in Spain as of today, although it has been months since it announced that it was leaving, “doing it gradually.” Deliveroo worked with 10,000 restaurants in Spain so far in more than 70 cities (practically in all provinces), but in recent weeks “many have been withdrawn due to circumstances”.

Now the fight of the platforms will be to attract all those clients. “There has been such destructive competition between platforms, a career in which they have even broken the law, that have destroyed themselves. Now there will be a big fight to stay with Deliveroo customers, “says Garca, who recalls that Glovo, Just Eat and Uber Eats are already” thrown to death to invest to keep that quota. “

During this time Deliveroo and the works council have been negotiating within the framework of the ERE for the cessation of operations. Workers will receive compensation of 45 days of salary per year of service, with a guaranteed minimum amount of 1,000 euros in case of not reaching this amount through seniority and salary.

This affects 3,800 workers, including riders (who were hired to serve on the works council) and structure workers, according to Deliveroo.

Following the law “there are many new platforms that have emerged”, such as Gorillas or Rocket, among others. ” 100 days after the entry into force of the Rider Law, the balance is promising, since many more operators are entering Spain than leaving. These new operators enter the Spanish market in compliance with the legislation and, as Just Eat has been doing for years, offering an employment contract to its distributors, “says Patrick Bergareche, director of Just Eat in Spain.

Just eat he negotiates with the unions to create the first collective agreement for a food delivery company in our country. “They have always been the good boy of the class and this has served to put pressure on the rest“says Fernando.

“There are still things to improve, and this is only the first screen of the video game, but the generation of legal security in our sector is having a favorable impact on the promotion of free competition and the sustainability of the ecosystem “, says Bergareche.

In Glovo they have started “the direct hiring of distributors, with fixed schedules and remuneration and specific routes for those services that, by their nature, are technologically and operationally viable,” according to a spokesperson for the platform, which has more than 30,000 restaurants. and establishments in nearly 400 cities.

Fernando Garca, who works for Glovo, clarifies that the 20% of workers who do supermarket deliveries have been regularized, but not those of restoration. “80% continue with the old model, which they have retouched to disguise. There will be fines, but Glovo is probably waiting to capture the Deliveroo quota before finally taking it down “, explains this worker.

According to him, adapting to the law also implies changes at the operational level, because it means setting fixed hours for workers and changing work dynamics, since riders now have fixed shifts and hours.

“At Glovo we work against the clock to adapt to the regulation, counting for this with a very short transition period for a change of such magnitude. We wanted it to be a real and fair transition that complies with the legal framework and also reflects the reality of the sector, “the company spokesperson told this newspaper.

What Uber Eats has done is outsource part of the fleets, But “the problem is that now they comply with the Rider Law but skip the subcontracting law”, they denounce from the Riders association for rights, which criticizes the conditions in which these workers are, and “the worsening of the quality of the service, which it has made them lose quota “.

“Since the entry into force of the law, all distributors who use the Uber Eats app have employment contracts and associated benefits. We also trust the government to ensure that all platforms in the sector comply with the law,” they point out from the platform.

“All delivery drivers who work with the Uber Eats app are protected with employment contracts and all employment benefits with fleets that collaborate with our platform. At Uber we only work with ethical fleets that comply with the regulations and we will provide a detailed code of conduct , as we usually do with all our partners “.

