This Christmas could be the perfect time to sit down with the whole family in front of the television and watch one of those movies whose epicenter is Christmas.

There are many that deal with these dates, all of them became a success and have become a classic that cannot be missed on such dates as you are.

That is why today we are going to tell you some of the ones that we think are essential and that have to be seen again at Christmas. In addition to seeing friends, eating and partying, they can be days when we meet our loved ones and enjoy good Christmas movies.

Home Alone (1990)

Direction: Chris Columbus

Distribution: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard

This is one of those films with such a resounding success that, despite being from 1990, they have become a whole Christmas classic that cannot be missed. Despite the many times we’ve seen her, we still keep laughing.

It all starts when the McCallister family goes on vacation and they forget about one of their sons, Kevin. From there the child must learn to live alone and solve various problems, including two thieves trying to break into his house.

Love Actually (2003)

Direction: Richard Curtis

Distribution: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley

It is another case similar to the previous one, despite not being extremely old, there cannot be a Christmas without seeing this Christmas romantic comedy, since has become a benchmark.

In this movie you are going to see a series of funny and moving stories in which love and Christmas are at the center of everything. The characters are as diverse as a prime minister, an old rock star or a Portuguese maid who only speaks their language.

Polar Express (2004)

Direction: Robert Zemeckis

Distribution: Tom Hanks, Eddie Deezen, Nona Gaye, Leslie Zemeckis

Is a animated film with a lot of quality to be from the year 2004, in which we have a virtual Tom Hanks as one of the protagonists.

It is about the night a child spends who is unable to sleep, who suddenly hears a noise in the street, sees a train passing in front of his house and decides to catch it. From there you will have a Christmas adventure on your trip to the North Pole.

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Direction: Henry Selick

History: Tim Burton

It is one of those films in which the theme of Christmas is treated from another point of view and with the imagination that Tim Burton has always wasted.

When Jack Skellington, the Lord of Halloween, discovers what Christmas is all about, he is completely fascinated, so much so that he tries to improve it, but from his point of view, something that can be chaotic and strange.

Elf (2003)

Direction: Jon Favreau

Distribution: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner

One Christmas Eve a baby crawls up to Santa’s gift bag and ends up being educated and adopted by an elf, however, when he turns 30, he sees how he has grown four times more than the others and decides to find his real family.

A father in distress (1996)

Direction: Brian Levant

Distribution: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Jake Lloyd, Rita Wilson

This is one of the funniest comedies that have been made set at Christmas with an Arnold Schwarzenegger showing that comic roles are not bad at all.

An extremely busy businessman named Howard Langston is always late for all of his son’s events, promising that to make it up to him he will buy him a TurboMan. What he does not know is that the toy is sold out, causing him to begin his odyssey to search for it throughout the city.

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Direction: Bharat Nalluri

Distribution: Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce, Simon Callow

This story focuses on how Charles Dickens created the work that gives the most meaning to Christmas as is “A Christmas Carol”. It is an excellent film in every way, both for setting and for the work of the actors.

The Grinch (2000)

Direction: Ron Howard

Distribution: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski

It is a Christmas story starring a character very popular in America as is the Grinch.

This is a kind of green ogre that lives on top of a mountain on the outskirts of Villa Who. The carols that are sung at Christmas in the village drive him crazy. Suddenly he decides to take revenge on everyone by stealing the gifts that Santa Claus is going to leave for the villagers.

Ghosts Attack the Boss (1988)

Direction: Richard Donner

Distribution: Bill Murray, Karen Allen, John Forsythe, John Glover

Is comedy is based on “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. It tells of how a stingy, rude and even somewhat cruel television director named Frank Cross suffers from ghostly hallucinations, like that of a New York taxi driver from the past.

The Muppets in A Christmas Carol (1992)

Direction: Brian Henson

Distribution: Michael Caine and the Muppets

Continuing with films that cover “A Christmas Carol” we have this one starring the muppets accompanied by Michael Caine, with a different touch and very much in the style of these characters, to tell the story that Dickens wrote on paper.

Something to Remember (1993)

Direction: Nora Ephron

Distribution: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Bill Pullman, Rosie O’Donnell

The chemistry that Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan had in this film it is one of the reasons for its success. It is about an architect named Sam Bladwin who is in a bad time after the death of his wife. On Christmas Day, his son Jonah calls the radio to find him a woman who will make his father happy. Annie Reed hears him and wants to meet Sam.

Surely all these films will make you spend some great moments this Christmas, since they are some of the best that have been made regarding these important dates.