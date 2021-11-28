Whenever a new computer is bought, and more so in the case of desktops, it is difficult to know exactly what we can do with the old one. Well, today we are going to see a series of utilities so that you do not stay in a corner picking up dust.

As with the old mobiles that we all have at home, computers are a part of the technology that is difficult to know what to do with them once we have bought a new one.

In many cases we give them to friends or family, in others we sell them, but if they are really quite old it is not worth it, much more if we talk about desktop computers.

Well, they can be given a second life and for that we leave you a series of tips, with their respective video, of things you can do with that computer that is already a few years old.

Multimedia Center

One of the most interesting options we can do with our old laptop is to reuse it as multimedia center.

It can be used to watch movies, series, television, to listen to music or to play games by installing Kodi or similar software.

The best thing about Kodi is that we can put the old computer on the television and manage everything from the sofa remotely, in addition to being a lightweight software, we will not have many capacity problems.

Home server

That computer that you are no longer going to use can help us is as a home server to share with roommates or family members who live with us so they can access our music, videos or photos.

We can use the old PC to host any type of file that we want to share and make everyone can access them comfortably when they need it. It is something that can be extremely practical.

Game server

If you are a heavy gamer, something that can be very practical is being able to host the games we want on the old PC and then play them on a different device than this on the same network.

You could use the Steam Stream system, that is, the old PC like the one that broadcasts Stream games to other computers.

Digital photo frame

If we have a laptop that we no longer use, we can turn it into a digital photo frame, being able to make it show our Twiiter account, Facebook or Instagram photos, as long as the WiFi works.

With a little skill you could have a really powerful photo frame that allows us to configure it in an original way.

Wall decoration

It is something that can be really original to decorate a room, since the old PC will help us to give it a decorative and technological touch to stay.

This is an option that requires knowing about DIY or knowing a workshop where we do something of this type. The exterior will not really be that of the computer, but we can use the internal part of the old PC together with well-distributed LEDs, to give it a lot of spectacularity.

A desk

If you are a handyman and you love DIY jobs, this can be your project. You can build a desk to your measure, but with the components of old computers that are in your house.

We can put the components of the computers in the lower part of the desk and that they always look like relief when we are using it, something that would be an ideal table for everyone passionate about technology.

We must be convinced that it is hard work and that it will take a long time, although the end result will be spectacular.

External hard drive

The truth is that it is not that we are obliged to have to use the entire computer in full, since it may be the case that only certain components are usable today.

For example, we can just use the hard drive and turn it into a external disk and laptop for the new computer that we have bought.

For a laptop hard drive, we will need a 2.5 “IDE or SATA case. For a normal hard drive, a 3.5” IDE or SATA case is usually needed.

How to projector

If we want to make it become a projector, we are also going to need an old screen, for example, some TFT that we have, to be able to make the whole set become a protector.

Another thing that will be needed is an overhead projector and a media center to run the movies or whatever else we want to see.

A web server

If we have a website, we can host it ourselves from home instead of paying for hosting or using free hosts (which is not very advisable).

We can configure a old computer as web server, something that is simpler than we think. Once the web server is configured, you can host your own website and that of your friends.

Creating a frame

We can also use our old PC to decorate any part of the house creating a painting, something that can be really very good.

Even, even if it is inside a frame, make it plugged in and make it look like it moves, for example, the fan, something that will give it spectacularity when it is exposed in the living room, the corridor or a room.

By way of tests

We can give it other uses for other types of software, such as computers for other operating systems or for scientific projects. That is, that our old computer is for the tests what we want to do.

It can be used for tasks such as:

Test software: we can dedicate it to installing software that we are not sure if it may have some type of virus, but that we find very interesting. We can test it on our old computer and see if it works well, is malicious software or simply does not perform what it promises. Testing other operating systems: it can be used to have a computer with Linux and thus learn to work with this system. It would be a brilliant idea to put it on the old computer since that way we will be able to learn without being afraid that something will go wrong, since the essential data for us is on another device. And it doesn’t have to be Linux, but we can also use it for a lesser-known alternative like Solaris or PrimeOS.

With all the advice that you have just seen, what is clear is that our old computer does not have to be grass of dust or garbage, since it has possible new lives, some of them truly original.

It is true that several need you to be a handyman, but with patience everything can be achieved. If you are going to try one or have already done it, tell us about it on our social networks.