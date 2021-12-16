12/16/2021 at 10:30 CET

Alicia mendoza

The end of the boys and girls classes and the Christmas dates are getting closer and closer. And what better time to take advantage of and watch Christmas movies as a family that both the little ones and the adults will enjoy.

For this reason, we bring you 15 Christmas movies to enjoy as a family.

Klaus

Jesper’s father forces his son to go to an island in the Arctic Circle to open a new post office and deliver more than 6,000 letters before the year is out. Failure to do so will disinherit you. Jesper’s apathy and reluctance in his work will change when he meets Klaus, with whom he will enjoy his mission by making the children of the town happy.

The little ones will especially enjoy it. It can be seen on Netflix.

The characters of Klaus | Netflix

Polar express

Every year before Santa hands out the toys to the children, the Polar Express train takes several children to the Polar Circle to meet Santa. The “hero boy” is one of those on the train, but he has great doubts about Christmas. We will follow the return of ‘faith’ to the Christmas spirit and its adventures with the friends that it will do on the train.

The little ones will enjoy it. It can be seen on Netflix.

Polar Express Movie | Netflix

Rudolph

A reindeer born with the peculiarity of having a red nose dreams of being one of the helpers who pulls Santa’s sleigh. But Rudolph will not have it easy to achieve it.

The little ones will enjoy it. It can be seen on Youtube.

The movie Rudolph |

Carlitos Christmas

Carlitos is a boy who does not like all the consumerism that comes with Christmas. With his friends he decides to make a play that has Christmas as its main argument. And in this task you will find the true Christmas spirit.

It can be seen on Apple TV.

Carlitos Christmas Movie | Apple tv

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

Nikolas goes in search of his father, who has a mission: to discover the town of the elves, Elfhem. To do this, Nikolas with a reindeer and a mouse will live different adventures in search of his destiny and will have a task to do: save Christmas.

It can be seen on Netflix.

Movie The Boy Who Saved Christmas | Netflix

The Grinch

The Grinch is a being who does not like Christmas, indeed, he hates it. All the inhabitants of the town where they live are afraid of him, except a little girl Cindy Lou, who invites him to spend Christmas with all the inhabitants. However, the plan does not go as it should and the Grinch decides to steal all the gifts while the town sleeps.

You can watch the original version on Netflix or the latest animation on Prime Video.

The Grinch movie | Netflix

Elf

A motherless baby falls into Santa’s bag and is raised as just another elf at the North Pole. When he grows up, he realizes that he is not an elf like the others, but that he is a human, and that he has a father that he does not know. Elf will go on an adventure to New York to meet her family and discover the complications when it comes to adapting to human life. .

Elf movie |

Home alone

A classic that every Christmas is essential to see again. Kevin has only one wish this Christmas: to live alone away from his family. He is only eight years old, but the situations he lives with his siblings, with his uncles and with his parents make him want to be alone on such special dates to be surrounded by family. This wish is fulfilled: his family goes on a trip and forgets about him. Kevin has the thing alone, but what is not expected is that some thieves get in his way.

You can see it on Disney Plus.

Home Alone Movie | Disney plus

Little women

Jo March lives humbly with her mother and four sisters while they wait for their father to return from the war. The four sisters have a destiny: to get married, have children and take care of them. However, one of them, Jo March, will rebel against this future tax and will look for her life to succeed as a writer.

You can enjoy the different versions both on Netflix (2019 version), on Filmin (1994 version) and on Movistar Plus (1949 version).

Little women | Netflix

Mrs. Doubtfire

Daniel is a divorced father with three children whom he loves very much. However, his ex-wife doesn’t think he’s a good father and finds a job. To spend more time with his children, Daniel has an idea: he is going to pretend to be a housekeeper and becomes Mrs. Doubtfire

You can see it on Disney Plus.

Mrs. Doubtfire Movie |

You to London and I to California

Two twins have been separated at birth and each live in London and California. When they coincide in a camp, they decide to change their lives and exchange their roles to meet their respective parents.

You can see it on Disney Plus.

Movie You to London and I to California | Disney plus

Mr. Magorium and his magic shop

Mr. Magorium’s magical toy store is about to undergo several changes. Mr Magorium, its owner after more than 200 years, decides to hand over the store to his young manager Molly. From then on, the store will spiral out of control and Molly will have to take over the reins.

You can see it in Movistar Plus and in Filmin.

Mr. Magorium and his magic shop |