1- Rayo Vallecano is the fourth LaLiga team with the best goal difference and the fourth least scored

If we make the difference between the goals scored and those conceded, we get the difference. Making this calculation we are not surprised to find Real Madrid in the first place. After the whites we find Sevilla and Real Betis. What is curious and, also very meritorious, comes when we find the Ray so well positioned in this criterion. Temporadón de los Vallecanos.

2- Atlético de Madrid is the team that has received the fewest shots on goal against, but the one with the worst percentage of saves has starred

The style of Atlético de Madrid once again confirms that it is not easy to make a shot, even so, the% of saves in the mattress team is 51.3%, the lowest in LaLiga.

3- Rayo Vallecano is the team in the competition with the best% of saves

The entire Iraola squad has merit, in fact, you will find Rayo in several of these headlines. But we highlight the skill of his goalkeeper to achieve this great figure, with 80.6% of saves. In addition, it is the 9th team with the fewest finishes in the competition. He has left a clean sheet in 33.3% of the games. If we analyze the PsxG, the ability of goalkeepers to stop a shot, we confirm that Dimitrievski is the goalkeeper who has had the greatest ability to stop chances for the rival LaLiga team.

4- The team that has completed the most passes, has tried the most passes, that has achieved the highest percentage of success in passing and the one that has traveled the most distance with its passes is Real Madrid

5- The team that has accumulated the most progressive distance with their passes is Barcelona

It should be noted that Barcelona occupies second place in all the criteria led by Real Madrid in the previous data.

6- Villarreal is in the TOP 5 of LaLiga in passes to the last third, passes that lead directly to a shot, in passes completed in the opponent’s area and in progressive passes

In addition to the basic criteria analyzed in previous data such as: number of passes, effectiveness, passes attempted, etc.

7- The team that has taken the most corners from the competition is Athletic Club

8- Real Betis is the second team, after Real Madrid, that creates more actions for the generation of shots and for the generation of goals in LaLiga

There are many actions that can generate a shot, and therefore a goal. They are not always a pass to use, they can be driving, dribbling, disputes, duels, defensive actions, etc. And the silver in these creation criteria goes to the Andalusians: goals, shots and a lot of creation.

9- Celta de Vigo is the team that regains possession the most times thanks to a successful entry of the entire competition

The great architect of this data is Javi Galán, first in this ranking together with Casemiro.

10- Alavés is the team with the highest percentage of aerial duels won in the competition 11- The player with the most goals in 90 minutes is Juanmi, from Real Betis

12- The player who has generated the most LaLiga assists is Óscar Trejo, from Rayo Vallecano

