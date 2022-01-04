This is the new family of twelfth generation Intel Core processors with an i9-12900 that is postulated as a real beast both in frequency and in maximum consumption when it goes to the maximum.

Intel has just presented at CES 2022, through a virtual call, its family of processors for this 2022.

We have already seen how Intel processors for laptops look with the most powerful of the H family and those of medium and low consumption, but now is the time to know the models that will give life to desktop computers.

At the moment, we do not have details about K versions, since what we have are the ‘standard’ versions, the ‘F’ that dispense with the iGPU and the ‘T’, similar to the standard ones, but with somewhat lower frequencies and consumption.

Next we tell you how the new 12th generation Intel Core family looks:

Intel Core HCoresThreadsL3 cache Base frequencyMaximum frequencyGPUiBase consumptionMaximum consumptioni9-129001624302.4 GHz5.1 GHzIntel UHD 77065 W202 Wi7-127001220152.1 GHz4.9 GHzIntel UHD 77065 W180 Wi5-126006124656 W117-12GHzIHDI3.70 GHzI7.8 GHzI Intel3.8 GHzl3.8 GHzIHD UHD 77065 W117 Wi5-12400612182.5 GHz4.4 GHzIntel UHD 73065 W117 Wi3-1230048123.5 GHz4.3 GHzIntel UHD 73060 W89 Wi3-1210048123.3 GHz4.3 GHzIntel UHD 73060 W89 W

These new processors will incorporate a fan in the case with a new blade design that allows more heat to be extracted. The most powerful, obviously, is the Intel Core i9.

With its new design it has a larger copper surface to dissipate heat, RGB light and a quieter performance. Those of the i7, i5 and i3 are also new, but without that larger copper foil, without RGB and somewhat louder.

Now, the important thing is the difference in performance between one generation and another. In the presentation, Intel has compared the i9-12900 to the i9-11900, the previous generation, in tasks like workload and games.

In Premiere Pro, for example, the new processor is up to 55% more powerful while in a Lightroom load test, the i9-12900 is up to 21% faster.

In games things change depending on the type of game, but in Age of Empires 4 we have 6% more performance, in Troy: A total world saga (which throws a lot of CPU) 21% and in Hitman 3 17% more performance.

Given the characteristics of this new generation, what remains is to wait to have the new processors in hand to see how they behave on a day-to-day basis and, of course, under the workload and next-generation video games.