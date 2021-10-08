By Carlos Fernandez de Lara

(CNNMexico) – To get around, to be more productive or to choose the best in terms of food or drink, applications were part of our day to day throughout the year.

Some we will continue to use, while they are updated, and others only lasted a moment; However, these apps were relevant and managed to occupy a few megabytes of memory in the memories of our smartphones.

Best for iOS

Tinder

Although the app did not come to light in 2014, this was the year in which millions of users began to use it, so much so that it has even begun to be used as a verb.

Dyeing, or looking for people close to your location who can attract you or with whom you could go out has become a common practice in the last year.

In the last 12 months, the app registered 10 million people actively “tindereado” every day and although it is a young app the company is worth close to 5,000 million dollars.

Price: free

Also available for Android

AfterLight

In terms of photography apps, not everything is Instagram anymore. This app also allows you to edit your photos, control the editing of the photos in levels such as light, contrast and brightness. You can also share your favorite filters by email with your friends.

Price: 0.99 cents

Also available for Android and Windows Phone

Swype

Starting this year, this app, which works as an addition to the normal smartphone keyboard, arrived on the Apple platform, making typing easier. Instead of pressing each letter of a word, the app allows you to move your finger on the keyboard when forming the word and the system learn to predict the text.

Price: 0.99 cents

Also available for Android.

Hyperlapse

In October, Facebook launched the quick-sequence short video app Hyperlapse, a sister app to Instagram. The app allows you to record and then run the video at a higher speed, which gives the impression that time is passing more quickly. The videos can also be edited and applied filters, very much like Instagram.

Price: free

Monument valley

In this game the mission is to guide a princess through architectures of difficult moving structures until she reaches her destination. The app was the winner of the 2014 Apple Design Award for its colorful aesthetic and minimalist lines.

Price: $ 3.99

The best for Android

Google Camera

Google’s photography app didn’t see the light of day in 2014; However, this year the Californian made two big leaps in the application: it was released for iOS users and for Android owners it was redesigned, it improved stability in functions such as Photo Sphere and Photo Union, and added options for Android Wear.

If there is a reason why Android users should download Google Camera, it is the Photo Sphere, digital spheres made up of dozens of photographs that users can navigate in 360 degrees and even share on Google Maps. Although there is an application that replicates the function, none is as stable and simple as Google Camera. If you suffer from space on your phone, the application also allows you to save photos directly to Picasa or Google Drive.

Price: Free

Also available on iOS

Inbox by Gmail

If there is a service that needs order and modernity in the digital age, it is email. With Inbox Google seeks to solve the problem of allowing your mailbox to continue accumulating thousands of emails that you will never read or that do not interest you.

More than an email app, Inbox seeks to give order and classification to all the emails we receive on a daily basis. The app sorts emails by groups and content: Travel, Finance, Promotions, Important, Sports, News.

One of the great benefits of Inbox is that the system not only classifies emails based on their content, but also allows you to immediately access attachments (photos, videos or documents) without even having to open the email.

The idea behind the app is that you spend less time browsing your inbox in search of an email and that, even if it is the worst of the messy ones, at least your email will have order and organization.

Price: Free but you must request access at inbox@google.com

Also available on iOS

Runtastic Sleep Better

App to measure sleep there are many, but one of the best and most accurate for iOS and Android is Runtastic Sleep Better. Like the rest, the application monitors the quality of sleep and looks for the best time to activate the alarm clock; However, the advantage of Sleep Better over the rest is the parameters that you can add to the sleep patterns.

Do you want to know if when you exercise or drink alcohol you sleep better or worse? If caffeine affects your rest level? If stress prevents you from dreaming? Sleep Better promises to deliver accurate data around these questions. The app even integrates a dream diary that allows you to record the type of dream (or nightmare) that you had to analyze with the patterns or factors of the day and determine the possibility of its recurrence, if it was pleasant, or that never happen again, in case you’ve dreamed of the clown from the movie That.

Also available on iOS

Link Bubble Browser

Link Bubble is one of the perfect examples of those applications that no matter how much iOS users want they will never have. What does? Solve web browsing on a smartphone. Currently if you are on Facebook, Twitter, news apps or in emails and you click on an internet link, the system will remove you from the application, open the predefined browser or run a version of its own browser (as is the case with Facebook) . For most users the process does not imply a problem, but for some it is a somewhat annoying task as it breaks the thread of Internet browsing. Link Bubble Browser acts as a floating browser (with bubbles similar to those of Facebook Messenger), so that when you click on a link instead of leaving the application to open the system browser, a small bubble will appear that you can consult in the moment you want.

Price: Free and has a PRO version with a cost of 2 dollars

Also available on iOS

Angry Birds Epic

If you are thinking that this is another one of those versions where you throw the Angry Bird birds to shoot down or destroy structures and kill the green pigs you are wrong. With Epic, Rovio not only gave a fresh face to the exhausted Angry Birds franchise and gameplay, but also demonstrated that the company can experiment with new genres and keep the franchise graceful. Angry Birds Epic is not a skill game, but an adventure role-playing game (turn-based RPG for the most knowledgeable) in which the player must cross several levels accompanied by a group of warriors (the birds of the franchise) each with Unique skills, weapons and special equipment. Although it could become repetitive, the game is quite challenging, entertaining and a good choice for those who seek to enter the world of RPG or are fans of this type of game.

Price: Free and has paid content

Also available on iOS and Windows

The best of Windows Phone

Uber

The quintessential app that connects passengers with private drivers finally came to Windows Phone this year; the operation is exactly similar to its similar ones on iOS and Android, where, based on your geolocation, drivers are searched for in a certain area of ​​the city, who will arrive for you as soon as possible, to take you to your destination charged to your card of credit.

Price: Free

Also available on iOS and Android

Here City Lens

This exclusive application will show you on the screen of your cell phone the best restaurants, shops and points of interest thanks to its augmented reality technology that is synchronized with your computer’s camera. From the screen you can press on a place to make reservations, check telephones, schedules and extras to be able to share with friends or family.

Price: Free

Windows Phone exclusive

Lullabies and Stories

An ideal application for those parents who are looking for new ways to entertain and take care of their little ones with a series of stories, narrated and adapted with music and sounds. From Little Red Riding Hood to Thumbelina, the attention to detail of each of the audio stories makes both parents and children have a pleasant time.

Price: Free

Exclusive for Windows Phone

HelloFood

With this application you can order any type of food from your cell phone: from Chinese and Mexican, to Italian or Japanese food. You select the location where you are, select your favorite restaurant, the dishes and automatically a charge is made to your card in order to receive your food at your address.

Price: Free

Also available on iOS and Android

