11/13/2021 at 11:44 CET

Valentino rossi He has always been a very charismatic and open person to the fans who have been able to learn all kinds of anecdotes from the Italian rider throughout his 26 years in the motorcycle world championship. Now, Il Dottore has ended his career as a MotoGP rider after announcing his retirement after the Valencia Grand Prix, the last event of the 2021 season. Although Rossi’s fans know many of his stories perfectly, there are 15 facts that may have gone more unnoticed throughout its trajectory:

At school, Rossi’s teachers predicted a catastrophic future for him when they saw that he focused little on studies and a lot on motorcycles. The Art History teacher came to tell him: Do you really think that if you keep riding around with your absurd motorcycles one day you will be able to make a living from that?. Valentino confessed that he has thought about that moment several times throughout his career and laughs thinking that indeed he has been able to make a living from racing, and not only that, but also become one of the best drivers in history.Valentino Rossi’s first contact with speed was karts and minicross, But it was not until he started racing pocket (mini motorcycles) that he discovered his true passion for speed and decided to dedicate himself to motorcycles. At the age of two and a half, Rossi says that he still did not know how to ride a bike but he already knew how to ride a motorcycle. The Tavullia police knew Rossi and all his friends well because They were stopped day in and day out for riding mopeds “a bit illegal” and for “using the streets as a circuit” according to Rossi. For them it ended up being like “a game of ‘cops and robbers’ but with real cops” who understood the passion of Vale and his friends for motorcycles. One of Rossi’s favorite races is the 1997 British GP where he disguised himself as Robin Hood after winning the 125cc race. That was one of the many crazy celebrations that excited all his fans throughout his career. Valentino has a very significant tattoo on his left groin. His friend Uccio, who has accompanied him throughout his career, gave him an ‘anti-stress’ turtle made of a soft material that he could squeeze to relax in the early 250cc years where he felt very stressed. Rossi tattooed the turtle in the form of a cartoon and placing a 46 on the shell and ensures that “from this slow animal I draw my strength every time I have to go faster.” Friendship has always been one of the most important values ​​for him. Since he was little he has valued his friends and he’s made sure he has real friends to always count on. He is convinced that time has proved him right and has shown him the importance of keeping his true friends close.

Il Dottore loves being in his hometown, Tavullia, because it is where he really feels like himself, where he grew up and where his family and friends are. When fame began to overwhelm him, he decided to leave for a while to live in London, although in the end all that matters to him is in his lifelong hometown, where he is allowed to remain his usual self. Gold place that he loves is Ibiza where he has a house and spends a lot of time to relax. One of Rossi’s heroes was footballer Ronaldo And when he signed for Inter Milan, the team that sings for Tavullia, he could not resist going to take a photo with Ronaldo. Rossi was ‘fooling around’ with F1 and Ferrari invited him four times to test their cars . In April 2004 he went to Maranello to test Schumacher’s Ferrari F1 for the first time and spent the day checking notes with the pilot who claimed to be very impressed with the Italian’s ability. The moment he decided to switch from Honda to Yamaha It is one of the most curious stories in the world. Valentino began to have secret meetings with the members of Yamaha who tried to convince him to go to their team. Rossi was not sure until he decided he wanted a difficult and “crazy” challenge. In Brno he met Brivio in a secret meeting at the Mobile Clinic. They sneaked into the hospitality to meet up and Rossi confirmed that he was going to Yamaha. Brivio asked the question three times to make sure because Rossi was not believed to accept. During the clandestine meeting they even hid under the table so as not to be caught while they talked about changing the team from Rossi to Yamaha. he likes to get into the box at night and spend some time with the bike alone, and by the way, check that everything is perfect. As he has already made more than clear in all his appearances throughout his career, he does not like formal clothes, ensures that your character and style go with a more casual look. Even when he has dressed in a suit for MotoGP events, we have seen him with gaudy sneakers giving that casual touch.The sun and the moon that Rossi chose for his helmet they represented the two sides of his character: “off the bike I am cheerful and carefree. On the bike I am more aggressive and serious,” said Valentino. When he started, he decided with his team that he needed traits that would characterize him perfectly and that would accompany him throughout his entire career. The sun and moon of the helmet was one of those features, as was also choose the yellow color. It was his favorite color and it ended up becoming his most recognizable feature, although it was a complicated color to combine in the jumpsuit with the different sponsors. And the third characteristic feature was the number: 46. He decided on that number because the year Rossi was born, in 1979, his father raced with the Morbidelli and it was his best year at a sporting level where he won three races. So they thought that 46 would be a very significant number to keep throughout the race, even giving up putting 1 on the bike when he won the world championship, something very few did back then.