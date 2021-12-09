12/09/2021

On at 22:16 CET

Barça had no problems repeating a brilliant performance at the Emirates Stadium, the same ones that led them to qualify as first in the group in the Women’s Champions League, and they endorsed Arsenal 0-4 in their fiefdom to leave the Gunners in second place.

Aitana opened the key at 22 ‘with a goal that preceded the total dominance of the Catalans. Jenni Hermoso scored the second and fourth, being one of the highlights in the culé team. Equal to Fridolina Rolfö, who scored an anthology goal and also signed an assist.

Cloths (7): Testimonial. He answered correctly when demanded from the ‘gunner’ attack. It also helped a lot to get the ball out from the back of the field.

Marta Torrejón (8): Tireless. The lane on the right wing did not have a minute of break when it was on the field, raising the band and sending danger balls into the area.

Walls (7): Solid Without being of great fuss, the defender wiped away any hint of Arsenal’s attack and was life insurance for the rear.

Pereira (7): Bolt. Just like their duo, they made the Barça rearguard impenetrable with their interventions. Match without fail for her.

Rölfo (9): Figure. A great goal from a movie with the less skillful leg and an assist ended up elevating it to the category of the most outstanding. Example of doing everything and doing it well.

Aitana (9): Talent. Nothing better describes the midfielder, who opened the can with an individual move after recovering the ball due to a blunder by Arsenal’s defense.

Alexia (8): Class. Showing off her stripes, the captain dominated the strings of the culé core and was the beacon of Jonatan Giráldez’s team.

Mariona (7): Willful. Although it was not his most brilliant game, he tried everything to hurt Zinsberger’s goal, but was left unable to score.

Crnogorcevic (7): Support. The physical strength of the Swiss allowed her to prevail in the melee game against the slender British defenders, helping to keep the ball on more than one occasion.

Beautiful (9): Effective If they are looking for a goal at Barça, they should call Jenni. Once again he showed his efficiency in the face of rival goal and scored a double that could have been a hat-trick were it not for Zinsberger’s saves.

Martens (7): Intermittent. The Dutch had her pluses and minuses during the passage through Emirates. He did not finish meeting and Giráldez changed it in the second part.

Hansen (8): Revulsive. He came in wanting to show that he is here to play again with the Barça team, and he did not disappoint: assistance to finish off the win in London.

Fernandez (7): Spark. He entered the field to maintain the advantage and pressure on rival terrain, and he did so. They could fall more if not for the interventions of the rival goalkeeper.

Engen (7): Domain. The same with the Norwegian, jumping from the bench to put the rival midfield in his pocket.

Leila Ouahabi (sc): Little to prove in his ten minutes on the field.

Serrano (sc): He entered the last 5 ‘and barely came into contact with the ball.