11/11/2021 at 2:16 PM CET

The new announcement of the Christmas Lottery 2021 is here. The Christmas Draw is one of the most anticipated days of the year for many, and this edition will distribute a total of 2,408 million euros in prizes.

This has been indicated by the president of State Lotteries and Betting, Jesús Huerta Almendro, in the presentation at a telematic press conference of the traditional advertising campaign of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw. One more year, the issue consists of 172 series of 100,000 tenths each. This issue reaches 3,440 million euros, of which 70% is distributed in prizes, that is, 2,408 million euros will be distributed in prizes.

Among the prizes distributed by the Christmas Lottery stands out the popularly known as Christmas ‘fat’, the first prize, of 400,000 euros to the tenth. The second prize will be 125,000 euros to the tenth and the third will distribute 50,000 euros to the tenth. In addition, there are two quarters of 20,000 euros and eight fifths of 6,000 euros to the tenth. The amount of the tenth is still 20 euros.

This year the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw will be held again at the Teatro Real, as confirmed by the president of Loterías. Regarding the return of the public to this appointment, Huerta has assured that it is his wish, but he has not wanted to anticipate anything out of prudence in the face of the possible evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the announcement of the Christmas Lottery 2021:

What you should know about the 2021 Christmas Lottery prizes

Is there a deadline to collect the Christmas Lottery prizes?

Yes there is, so watch out for oversights. The maximum payment period expires after 3 months, and the Treasury ends up pocketing a not inconsiderable amount every year for unclaimed prizes.

Where and when do I get my prize?

If the prize is equal to or greater than 2,500 euros, it will be collected at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE. Regarding the participations, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado has emphasized that, if you are the holder of a participation of a winning number, the lucky ones should contact the issuing entity of said participation to proceed with the collection of prizes.

Is the award shared with the Treasury?

The answer is yes, but only in some cases. Prizes of less than 40,000 euros are exempt from tax. Profits made from that amount are taxed at 20%.