12/22/2021 at 12:23 AM CET

Drafting

There are just a few hours until the 2021 Christmas Lottery celebration arrives. Everything is ready. The drums, the balls and the rest of the elements necessary for the draw they rest at the Teatro Real in Madrid and the girls and boys of San Ildefonso are ready to perform as well as ever the extraction of balls and the chants of numbers and prizes.

The draw Starts at 9:00 am peninsular time and it will last about four hours. You can follow him live on our website, where we will tell you everything that happens in the expected Christmas event. With more than 2,400 million euros in prizes, among which we find the coveted ‘Gordo de Navidad’, the famous stones or the approaches and refundsChecking all the tickets we play well is important so as not to be left without a prize, even if it is one of the minor ones.

In our 2021 Christmas Lottery checker you can check if you have been awarded and the amount won if you are one of the lucky ones. We will update the list of prizes in real time and we will elaborate a prize map with all the graced places in the Christmas raffle.

Until when can the Lottery be purchased?

The Christmas Lottery sale runs until December 21, the day before the event is held. Of course, if the purchase is to be made in a lottery administration, the availability will be conditional on the opening hours of each establishment. If you choose to buy tickets online, remember to do it on reliable sites. We leave you here a series of tips and recommendations to buy Christmas Lottery online.

Several people in a Christmas lottery administration. | EP

Collect Lottery prizes

If you are awarded on December 22, it is important that you know that you can collect your prize from 6:00 p.m. peninsular time that same day. Of course, as long as the amount won does not exceed 2,000 euros. In this case, you must go to a bank authorized by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado and present all the necessary documentation. Here you can see what procedures must be carried out to collect a tenth of the Christmas Lottery of an amount greater than the amount indicated above.

Complete list of awards

About 45 minutes later the extraordinary Christmas Lottery draw has ended, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado makes public the full list of awards. It is important to re-check the tenths after that publication, so we make sure not to throw away an awarded tenth thinking that it was not.

People celebrating a Christmas Lottery prize. | Agencies