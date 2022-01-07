01/07/2022 at 13:57 CET

EP

The Income and Assets Campaign for 2021, which includes as the main novelty the increase in tax for income from 300,000 euros and for assets of more than 10 million, It will start on April 6 with the presentation of the statements online, according to the taxpayer calendar of the Tax Agency collected by Europa Press.

This year’s Income Campaign, which corresponds to the income obtained in 2021, It will last between June 1 and June 30 in an ordinary way, but previously, from next April 6, the first personal income tax and equity declarations may be submitted through the Internet, a medium that is already used by nine out of ten taxpayers.

In addition, From next May 5 to June 30, the personal income tax return can also be submitted by phone, and between June 1 and 30, coinciding with the ordinary period of the Campaign, taxpayers may present their return at the offices of the Tax Agency. With the result to enter and with direct debit, the term ends on June 27.

What’s new?

The main novelties of the 2021 personal income tax include an increase of two points of the state rate that taxes income from work of more than 300,000 euros, up to 47%, and three points for capital income of more than 200,000 euros, up to 26%, which which will affect a reduced number of 36,194 taxpayers (0.17%), with an impact of 491.4 million euros (144 million in 2021 and 346 million in 2022), according to the estimates of the Ministry of Finance.

What’s more, In 2021, tax deductions were reduced from pensions private individuals at 2,000 euros as maximum contribution, while the joint reduction limit (participant and company) was raised from 8,000 to 10,000 euros in business plans to enhance business contributions and correct the “regressivity” of these benefits, according to the Government. The measure will bring a collection of 580 million in 2022.

Regarding the Wealth Tax, last year the Budgets introduced an increase of 1% for assets of more than 10 million euros, up to a rate of 3.5%.