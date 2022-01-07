01/07/2022

On at 21:28 CET

Sebastian Vargas Rozo

Despite multiple complications, postponements, pandemic and adverse factors, the Africa Cup will see the light with the match between Cameroon, the host, against Burkina Faso, although the favorites to win the trophy go through other groups.

Mohamed Salah is, perhaps, the greatest current football reference for the African continent. The Liverpool player has signed absolutely tremendous matches this season and is about to debut against Nigeria next Tuesday, in a group that seems affordable for Egypt and in which they will have to show the ballots that catapult them to be one of the favorites for take the tournament on February 6.

EGYPT, FAVORITE IN THE AFRICA CUP

The ‘Pharaohs’ managed to touch the trophy for the last time in 2010 and it escaped them just five years ago, in 2017, with Salah himself on the field, when they could not face the Cameroonians and ended up handing over the scepter. 11 years after their last conquest they have the best man at his football peak.

His teammate also wants to be the protagonist. Sadio Mané, with his native Senegal in Group B, will see action on Monday against Zimbabwe, with Guinea and Malawi as dance partners to be planted in the next phase.

The ‘Lions of Teranga’ have never been able to put the Africa Cup trophy in their hands, and they also have the painful title of being the current runners-up after the 2019 final they lost against Algeria. That time he had a ‘Premier’ duel between the aforementioned Mané, Liverpool and Riyad Mahrez, the Manchester City winger who will jump to defend his champion crown against Sierra Leone.

The premiere of the ‘foxes’ next Tuesday opens its journey in a group where they will share ‘favoritism’ with Ivory Coast, although it does not seem difficult to see them in the next round.

Everything else would be a disappointment for the champions, who in 2022 will seek to add the third star to their shield after also winning the 1990 tournament.

Much is expected of the champion and little or nothing of Gabon, splaced in Group C with Morocco and Ghana and totally attached to the talent of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who started the tournament with Christ on his back: he contracted covid a few days after his debut. It has not yet been ruled out and they await him for the rest of the tournament … which they hope to play.

For LaLiga there will be 11 men to see in the tournament. Names like Bono, Munir and En-Nesyri (Sevilla) or Chukweze, Aurier and Dia (Villarreal) they will also be in the fight for the title.