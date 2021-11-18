11/18/2021 at 10:46 CET

.

A group of Chinese experts has developed an aerosol virus detection system that triggers alarms if coronavirus is found in the air in a room and will be used at the Beijing Winter Olympics, explained today the organization of the event.

At a press conference, the Organizing Committee explained that it will guarantee the “safety” of the JJ. OO. with technological advances that will also be applied to disinfection, which will include nanofiltration techniques for the water treatment and cooling systems of the Games venues.

In the case of the Wukesong Center, which will host the ice hockey competitions, Robots with disinfectant sprays will be used.Beijing’s objective is to prevent the Games, which will begin on February 4, from being the origin of a re-outbreak of the virus in China, whose authorities have made the zero tolerance policy against covid one of their main prides.

Despite strict prevention measures, Three cases of covid have already been detected among athletes who are in the Chinese capital to participate in test events or in the Olympic event itself.

Beijing will be the first city in history to host some summer and winter Games, although in 2022 the city will only host the ice events, while the snow competitions will take place in Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, to the north. From the capital.

Precisely the lack of snow is one of the main concerns: Yanqing and Zhangjiakou only receive around 20 centimeters a year, which will make it necessary to use about 186,000 cubic meters of water to manufacture it artificially.

In response to fears that such consumption could affect, as Greenpeace denounced two years ago, the supply from Beijing, the authorities have carried out a transfer that will prevent groundwater levels from falling in the area.

What’s more, the Committee assured that the “most efficient snow cannons in the world” will be used, which will only turn on when “high precision” weather systems detect a rise in temperature.

On the other hand, those of Beijing will be the third JJ. OO. that have 5G technology to ensure communications, as many of the interviews will need to be conducted online because all those who come from abroad will remain in “bubbles” that will keep them isolated from the rest of China.

To do this, for example, a cloud-based interview platform or remote-controlled camera system has been devised to reduce interactions between athletes and journalists.

In the last weeks, foreign correspondents in China had denounced the “lack of transparency and clarity” of the organization, and claimed that they had been “constantly hampered” in covering the preparations.