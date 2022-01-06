Golden Globes 2022 No public or broadcast on TV!

Recently, it has been announced that the next Golden Globes 2022 will be held without an audience and will be broadcast on TV completely changing how it was intended to be.

Next we will let you know what you need to know about the ceremony of the 2022 Golden Globes.

The 79th edition of the Golden Globes will take place this coming Sunday without public or media, after the boycott for ethical reasons suffered by the event known as the biggest party in Hollywood.

It may interest you: 2022 Grammy Awards are postponed due to virus variant

The Hollywood International Press Association, in charge of the voting, has been accused of racism, swxism, bullying and corruption, and the television network NBC decided not to broadcast the ceremony as it usually does every year.

Despite this, the results of the film and television awards will be announced on Sunday.

The ceremony program, which will be at a Beverly Hills hotel as usual, will seek to highlight “the long-standing philanthropic work of the HFPA.”

Over the past 25 years, the HFPA has donated $ 50 million to more than 70 charities related to entertainment, movie restoration, scholarships and humanitarian efforts, “the group said in a statement.

In addition, as if that were not enough, the organization also confirmed that there will be no public during the ceremony, given concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus.

With the Oscars as the main ceremony of the Hollywood awards season, the Golden Globes follow in the line of importance for the industry, however, its credibility has been questioned and there is uncertainty about its future.

And it is that, unfortunately, powerful studios and publicists refused to participate in this year’s edition, while first-rate stars distanced themselves from the HFPA, at least until some changes occur.

As you may recall, the Golden Globes announced their nominations last month.

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s bleak western “The Power of the Dog” dominate the list with seven possible accolades each.

But unlike other winters, in Los Angeles the customary billboards were seen promoting the candidacies for the ceremony.

The organization, made up of just over 100 writers linked to international publications, has been quick to make some changes.

For example, admit the highest number of new members per year in 2021, in an attempt to renew its membership.

The issue of diversity in the ranks of the HFPA was called into question by an investigation by the Los Angeles Times newspaper, which last year revealed that the organization did not have a single black member at the time.