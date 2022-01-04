01/04/2022

On at 13:33 CET

Pablo Javier Piacente

A new study suggests that the 21st century will see an expansion of hurricanes and typhoons in mid-latitude regions in which these phenomena are not routinely recorded, including major cities such as New York, Boston, Beijing and Tokyo.

Researchers from Yale University and other academic centers have concluded in a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience that tropical cyclones They will move north and south in their respective hemispheres throughout the 21st century, causing the multiplication of extreme events such as hurricanes and typhoons. They would be registered in mid-latitude areas that are not currently affected by these events, even in large cities such as New York, Boston, Beijing and Tokyo.

According to a press release, the phenomena will occur over a wider range of latitudes than everything observed on Earth during the last 3 million years, generating a process that represents a transcendent risk and until now underestimated, according to scientists. Evidence indicates that events could intensify as temperatures rise on the planet, as a result of so-called climate change.

It has been known since 1980

As early as the 1980s, one of the authors of the new study had indicated in previous research that the concepts of classical thermodynamics allow predicting more intense storms if temperatures continue to rise on Earth, a prediction that has been proven by records. meteorological. However, there are other aspects that affect the behavior of tropical cyclones and that they still do not have a theory based on physics that allows them to be explained.

Generally speaking, a tropical cyclone is a storm system characterized by a closed circulation around a low pressure axis, generating strong winds and copious rains. The enormous energy of tropical cyclones, capable of destroying entire cities, comes from the condensation of humid air.

Although science has thoroughly studied these devastating phenomena, there is still no consensus in the community of specialists as to the causes that could determine their increase in the coming decades, as well as regarding the magnitude of said increase. For now, it is known that the Earth experiences approximately 90 such events each year.

Evidence of a future increase

However, the US scientists in charge of the new research argue that there are multiple lines of evidence that indicate the Future impact of more tropical cyclones in mid-latitudes, even if the overall frequency of tropical cyclones does not increase significantly. This represents a greater risk than usual, because the storms would affect areas that are not prepared to withstand this kind of extreme phenomena.

The experts explained that tropical cyclones are formed in low latitudes that have access to warm waters of the tropical oceans, far from the so-called jet streams, which are bands of wind that cross the planet from west to east. These currents generate a shear effect, which inhibits the formation of cyclones.

By effect of the own Earth’s rotation, the groups of thunderstorms combine and rotate to form the vortices, which then transform into tropical cyclones. If the temperatures of the planet continue to increase, during the summer months they could be created divisions in jet streams, causing that the middle latitudes are exposed to cyclones as well as the low areas.

Beyond the contradictions that seem to exist between the physics models around this class of storms and the meteorological predictions, the scientists concluded that it is crucial to reach a point of agreement to be able to tackle the problem in time, generating the necessary measures. for lessen its impact.

Reference

Poleward expansion of tropical cyclone latitudes in warming climates. Studholme, J. et al. Nature Geoscience (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41561-021-00859-1