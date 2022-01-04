In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei MateView GT 27 is one of the cheapest curved monitors that you can find and now it has a discount of up to 100 euros in the Huawei online store.

You may not know it, but Huawei has a range of gaming products with incredible prices and for the Three Wise Men right now they have some offers that may interest you a lot, whether you are a gamer or not.

One of its most interesting products if you have a desktop computer at home is the Huawei MateView GT 27 monitor, a large monitor, high resolution and in a curved format that allows you to see everything you need in a comfortable way.

The 27-inch curved monitor Huawei MateView GT 27 now it only costs 299 euros with free shipping from Huawei’s online store in Spain.

The price of this monitor it has dropped 100 euros, so you have a bargain in hand that if you want to use it to play, We recommend getting 2 to have a setup with two curved monitors to play.

MateView GT 27 has a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 165 HzTherefore, you have a large, high-resolution and fast screen compatible with any game that you can install on your computer.

Image quality is one of the most important characteristics of this monitor, that is why it has support for a superior color palette, cinema quality DCI P3, just like the 28 “Huawei Mateview monitor we tested at ComputerHoy.com.

It is also compatible with HDR10 video and has a game assistant that adjusts the brightness so that the darkest areas of games appear lighter.

It has an HDMI and DisplayPort connection, as well as TÜV Rheinland certification to protect you from blue light.

Its base allows you to control the height of the screen as well as the angle of up to 5º forward and 20º backwards. It even has a VESA mounting system to anchor it to the wall.

