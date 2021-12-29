Alfa Romeo has had cars with Ferrari engines, but it is also capable of making its own. And they are not short on power! These are the 3 plus amounts.

Alfa Romeo was born in 1920 and passed through different hands, until finally belonging to the Fiat Group, Fiat Chrysler and currently being part of the Stellantis Group. A brand that generates affection among motor enthusiasts and whose bases have always been innovation, sportsmanship and power.

Today we review the three best engines of the brand. Of Alfa Romeo, be careful, because we know that its relationship with Ferrari has led to such iconic models as the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione to mount the horse’s motors. But for now, we will focus on the clover.

8C engines from the 1930s

This engine was a 8 cylinders in line that, throughout the decade of the 30 ‘, it was evolving in different versions and displacements. Shared various components with the old Alfa Romeo 6C 1750, and was used in a wide variety of cars throughout the decade. In fact, it powered the first Grand Prix car: the Alfa Romeo P3.

The block was designed years before the first 8C by Vittorio Jano, remembered for having worked alongside Ferrari or Lancia. In 1931 the 8C 2300 was launched, referring to the displacement of its engine. It was conceived to compete, but eventually some units were sold for the road.

His triumphs were varied, from the Targa florio in 1931 and 1932 until 24 hours of Le Mans in 1931, 1932, 1933 and 1934. Some of its later versions increased to 2.6 liters, 2.9 liters and occasionally 3.8 liters in competition thanks to the support of Ferrari in races.

Oh, and last December 13 was his 90th birthdayyes!

V6 ‘Busso’ from the 60s’

The V6 ‘Busso’ was a block created by the engineer Giuseppe Busso. 6 cylinders in V with an angle of 60º, 2.5 liters of displacement and powered by 6 carburettors. As a general rule, to achieve good balance and stability in a V6 engine, an inclination of the cylinders of 120º is usually necessary, but not in the ‘Busso’.

To compensate for this imbalance, the famous flying arms, a series of links in the crankshaft that replace the intermediate bearings. These types of crankshafts are used in V-engines that require a specific degree variation, as was the case with this Alfa Romeo V6.

The Italian brand was the first to use this system, and its success led them to create a block that granted up to 250 hp of power in the updated version of 3.2 liters. And it is that 26 years of life went a long way, being under the hood of relics such as the Alfa Romeo GTV6, the 155 or the 155 GTA.

V6 2.9 Biturbo

Today this modern block powers the almighty Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. It’s about a V6 2.9 liters at 90º with two turbochargers. Delivery up to 540 hp and more of 600 Nm of torque between 2,500 rpm and 5,000 rpm. In addition, it is made entirely of aluminum.

Perhaps many expected something different. A Ferrari V8, perhaps, because Alfa Romeo shouted it a few years ago from the rooftops. Yes, a motor Maranello In a saloon like this it would be a show, but perhaps the romantics of the brand prefer that everything be signed by the shamrock …

Because although history is made with galactic mixes of engines and bodies, sometimes it is more effective to hit the table with your own technology. So yes!

This article was published in Top Gear by Rodrigo García Vita.