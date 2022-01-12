Netflix and the 3 best movies to watch in marathon

Today we will let you know a total of 3 films that you can find on the famous Netflix platform and that are perfect to watch during this start of the year and especially to marathon.

It should be noted that these productions hosted in the platform Netflix’s follow stories filled with strong emotions, as well as reality-based.

The truth is that in recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest to them, such as with various genres of movies or series that are hosted on Netflix.

This is how people wonder what they can see on the red logo platform where they can find a wide variety of films of various themes and genres.

As you may remember, new options to watch content and have entertainment via streaming come to light more frequently; This mainly since the health contingency arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

Under this panorama, we have made the selection of three films hosted on Netflix, which are ideal to enjoy this Wednesday or the first weekend of January 2022, and that tell deep, heartbreaking stories full of strong emotions.

one

City of God: 10 years later

It is about the film “City of God: 10 Years Later”, which brings together all the members of the first film that had a premiere in 2002, as well as the technical team to find out in a documentary way what their life is like now.

This production is within the drama and action genres, which focuses on the war between Zé Pequeno and Mané Galinha, developed in a favela of Rio de Janeiro called “City of God”.

It should be noted that various actors in this production were residents of favelas, such as Vidigital in the same “City of God”; the story is told in a non-linear way, so various editing techniques were used, as well as various shots and camera movements.

two

Tallulah

It has stood out in the Netflix catalog because it follows the life of a destitute teenager; However, this is not the main reason why it became a success, but another of its attractions is that it stars Elliot Page.

The film is a drama that takes place in NYC after Lu, a young woman who lives on the streets, makes a desperate decision to save the life of a baby.

This is because a carefree housewife from Beverly Hills hired Lu to take care of her son in order to get rid of him, since motherhood is not something for her.

3

Run

She is a lonely mother, and her daughter dreams of entering university while suffering from a severe paralysis that has her in a disabled condition, as well as an asthmatic condition and diabetes, situations that have led her to live practically locked up at home.

Aneesh Chaganty, is the director and scriptwriter of this film, who has decided to leave several clues to the viewer of what is going to happen, thus generating a psychological terror to people; It easily shows us what is the secret and the personality of this particular mother.