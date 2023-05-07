The 3 best smartphones for children this 2023

It is the year 2023 and for more than one the inevitable moment will have come for one of their children to have their first smartphone and the question is inevitable: What is the best phone that I can get for the child without costing an arm and a leg? ? Today at we will try to give you some sensible options that do not impact your pocket or the family budget.

The smartphone industry is growing by leaps and bounds, so much and to such an extent that today a low or mid-range mobile or cell phone would have been a perfect hardware flagship a few years ago.

This situation opens up an interesting range of possibilities, since we then have some models that in their segment line have good specifications and their price range is irrefutably accessible.

Thinking about this mix of factors, we have put together the following basic list of 3 cell phones that can serve as a reference for future purchases of a smartphone for a child.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32

Display: 6.5 inches, 90Hz | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 | Memory: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Rear cameras: 48 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide angle, 5 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor | Front camera: 13 MP camera | Battery: 5,000 mAh.

Although its storage capacity is limited, it should not represent a real problem for children. The camera is surprisingly effective for its range and the battery is quite large ensuring at least a day’s charge.

Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone SE 3 APPLE

Screen: 4.7 inches | Processor: Apple A15 Bionic | Memory: 4GB | Storage: 64/128/256 GB | Rear cameras: 12MP | Front camera: 7 MP FaceTime camera | Battery: 2,018 mAh.

With this model, a greater budget availability is required, but due to its dimensions it is perfect if you want to integrate the little one into the Apple ecosystem if all the other devices in the home are from the same company.

Moto G 23

Image: Deal Tech | Moto G 23

Display: 6.5 inches, 90Hz | Processor: Mediatek G85 Octa Core | Memory: 4 GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear cameras: 50 MP main, 5 MP wide angle and 2 MP depth sensor | Front camera: 16 MP camera | Battery: 5,000 mAh.

One of the most recent models in Motorola’s entry range. Its battery is equally considerable, although its processor is not the best. It would be one of the most reliable and economical options. Although a high-end user will feel it slow.

And if the budget is a little higher and there are possibilities of acquiring a model that is not marketed in Latin America, the Pixel 6a 5G is a perfect option and even more recommended than the iPhone SE.

We hope that this basic guide will serve as a starting point in this adventure of exploration.