Netflix and the 3 movies you need to watch before they take them off

On this occasion we will introduce you to the three successful films that you must see today on Netflix before they disappear this December, this being the last to end the year 2021.

Unfortunately, this will be your last chance to admire these movies on the streaming platform.

As you will remember, the famous platform Netflix renews its catalog every month with great titles that are added to its catalog, however, it also admires the obligation to withdraw some productions from time to time.

Either because the license is running out or for other reasons, such as the emergence of new platforms.

But don’t panic, as the month of December arrives loaded with premieres, such as the western The Power of the Dog or Christmas Bachelor Until Christmas.

Without forgetting the star premiere of the month: the expected end of La Casa de Papel and the last five episodes of the fifth season of fiction created by Álex Pina arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 3.

So without further ado, below, we will tell you the three films that leave the streaming platform’s catalog.

1

HOMBRE DE HIERRO

Iron Man follows the story of billionaire Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a consecrated inventor who was kidnapped in Afghanistan where he ends up secretly building a revolutionary high-tech armor that he uses to escape.

The weapons manufacturer turns his creation into a tool to fight crime.

This successful film was released in theaters in 2008, becoming the first installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

Iron Man leaves the Netflix catalog today, but the two-season series Iron Man: Armored Adventures is still available on the platform.

2

FORREST GUMP

The film made the well-known actor one of the most beloved actors in the world.

Hanks plays the man for whom the film is named, from childhood to adulthood.

An incredible performance that leaves no one indifferent.

Forrest is a nice person who has a maturational delay and all his life faces the evils of others.

The protagonist’s life turns into a success after fighting in the Vietnam War.

Forrest will get to meet the President of the United States, but he can’t be happy because he still hasn’t gotten the love of his life, Jenny.

3

A FANTASY WORLD

The other hit that disappears today from the streaming platform is A fantasy world.

Maybe the title does not sound familiar, but if I tell you that it is based on the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, surely it does.

A film for children, and not so children, that has been delighting viewers since 1971.

It is true that the youngest of us remember more the adaptation of Tim Burton in 2005 with Johnny Depp as the main character.

Gene Wilder is the protagonist of A World of Fantasy, the film directed by Mel Stuart.

The actor gets into the shoes of the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka, who decides to organize a contest so that whoever manages to collect five golden wrappers from the chocolates, will have the opportunity to visit the chocolate factory.