The free agency of the Major League Baseball – MLB has been extremely busy and the Yankees New York has yet to sign a star player, having these three reasons not to go for it short field boricua Carlos Correa, being those nothing more and nothing less than three prospects.

It is no secret to anyone that the New York Yankees need and are going for a shortstop for the 2022 Major League Baseball season and although they have Puerto Rican Carlos Correa on their radar, there are three prospects within this organization who would be the real reasons for that this team does not make the decision to put millions on the table for this player.

The Yankees since Derek Jeter do not have an elite shortstop in MLB, however, on their farms they have Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza and Trey Sweeney as well-positioned prospects in the organization and who would be something that points to the future, which is why that Correa would not be an option, since it would be many years and millions of dollars.

Anthony Volpe – # 1 Prospect

The 20-year-old is the best prospect in the Yankees team and has even been compared to the legendary Jeter, having a high projection and who takes away, and this man will in the future be the master, owner and lord of the shortstop of the “Bronx Bombers,” so possibly before signing someone like Correa, they’ll look down at their farms.

In two years in the minor leagues, he has 29 home runs, 147 hits, 97 RBIs and 132 runs scored in 143 games, leaving a .276 average.

Oswald Peraza – Prospect # 3

The young Venezuelan has always appeared as one of the great projection players of the Yankees, he is in the top-3 of best prospects and very surely, his debut in the Major Leagues is approaching, since even in the last season he was included in “Taxi Squad”.

Since 2017 in Minor Leagues, he has 304 hits in 274 games, 23 home runs and an average of .280, a promising future and that is part of the reasons why these Mules will not spend the millions in Puerto Rico.

Trey Sweeney – Prospect # 7

This young man was chosen by the Yankees in the last MLB Draft and his projection is really important, he is the seventh best player in the Bronx farms and it would be a long-term reason not to think about Carlos Correa or another shortstop from elite.

In 2021, he hit .261 in 32 games, giving up 30 hits, four doubles, four triples, seven homers, 14 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Is Correa what the Yankees need?

As for his characteristics, the Puerto Rican would be a viable option for the Yankees, because both his defense and his bat are among the best in baseball. Big leagues.

Even multiple sources have indicated that the Yankees would be able to shell out up to $ 300 million for Correa.

What the Yankees would do …

Very possibly yes, the Yankees sign a shortstop, but one of many millions, but one that accepts a deal of fewer seasons, this in order to give the prospects of this position more time to improve and develop their game.