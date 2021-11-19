Facebook Watch

In an emotional interview with her great friend Becky G, Chiquis Rivera opened her heart and recalled how painful the death of her mother Jenni Rivera was for her. During an interview with Face to Face with Becky G, the 36-year-old singer was broken when she remembered what she felt when she learned that Jenni Rivera had died and how lost she felt when she became aware that she had not studied and that she did not have a profession to make a future without his mother.

You can see Chiquis’s interview on the next episode of Face to Face with Becky G next Monday, November 22 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET. You can see the episode through Facebook Watch.

“I didn’t realize it until the day I lost it, I realized that everything had been taken from me. I said: Oh my God, I did not go to university, I gave my whole life to my family, I had many responsibilities … and I asked myself: now what do I do? ”Said Chiquis, who could not hold back the tears when recounting the difficult moment .

Chiquis was surprised to see how the tears flowed from her eyes without being able to avoid it. “Sometimes you don’t realize everything you’ve had to face until you tell it out loud. I will have to go back to therapy, “he said with a laugh to Becky G.

Chiquis lost her mother Jenni Rivera on December 9, 2012

Jenni Rivera died on December 9, 2012 in a plane crash in Iturbide, Mexico. The artist was 43 years old at the time of death, and left 5 children: Chiquis, Jacqueline, Michael, Jenicka and Juan Ángel. Chiquis, being the oldest, was 27 years old when the singer died.

In her conversation with Becky G, Chiquis answered all her friend’s questions, even the most personal ones, such as whether she is already on the campaign to have children and what it was like to take care of her four younger siblings when she was only a 10-year-old girl, due to to his mother’s demanding musical career.

“Becky G and her great friend Chiquis, a Latino superstar and daughter of the iconic Jenni Rivera, share an intimate and open conversation about the complexities of mother-daughter relationships. Chiquis reveals a secret that surprises Becky, she also delves into family, loss, love, the toxicity of the media and being really comfortable with who you are, ”reports the statement issued by the talk show.

The program Face to Face with Becky G has a series of 10 chapters, in which Becky G interviews celebrities generating meaningful and revealing conversations. The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Becky G Yourself Productions production company. The interview with Chiquis Rivera will be broadcast next Tuesday, November 22 at 12pm ET, through Facebook Watch. Do not miss it!

Becky G interviewed Demi Lovato on Face to Face with Becky G

Above you can see a bit of Demi Lovato’s interview where she talks about her sexuality.

