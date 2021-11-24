11/24/2021 at 11:07 CET

Sport.es

Today in La Gomera it becomes the fantastic setting that hosts the 360º The Challenge 2021. at 09:00 hours they have started, more than 60 runners from San Sebastián de La Gomera to take an epic tour of the Colombian island, with a tour of 212 kilometers and more than 13,000 meters of elevation gain cumulative positive. A real feat that will make you the protagonists of one of the toughest mountain races in the world.

Yesterday the presentation was made where the mayor of San Sebastián de La Gomera was present, Adasat Reyes, who has highlighted the importance of importing an event of the magnitude of 360º to the capital of the Colombian island. “Tener this representation of both Canarian, national and foreign participants – 13 nationalities represented – It will be a plus for the image and for outdoor sports in La Gomera “, said the highest representative of the City Council, who has been accompanied by Freedom Ramos, Councilor for Sports, and Angelica Padilla representing the Island Council of La Gomera.

This 360º The Challenge has managed to bring together the six municipalities of the island of La Gomera – San Sebastián de La Gomera, Alajeró, Valle Gran Rey, Vallehermoso, Hermigua and Agulo -, since the route of the race bypasses the island giving prominence to all its towns and corners. The management of the bases of life, the premises in which the participants can rest and stock up, have been fundamental for this 360º to be able to move forward.

For its part, from Edge Events and Gomesport, co-organizing companies of 360º The ChallengeThe institutions, participants and sponsors such as WAA and Fred have been thanked. Olsen Express, main sponsors of this 360º The Challenge. Lorenzo Spinelli, Fred’s sales manager. Olsen Express, recalled that the company has been linking La Gomera with the rest of the islands since the beginning of the 21st century and that sport continues to be one of the engines that motivates Fred the most. Olsen Express.

Top favorites for the race

The list of favorites for this 360º The Challenge is quite extensive and international in nature. The Italians Marco Gubert and Luca papi they leave as candidates for the final victory, accompanied by the French veteran Patrick Bohard, from Catalan Eugeni Roselló, from romanian Claidiu Beletoiu or from dutch Wouter huitzing in the male category.

On the part of female participation, the French Claire bannwarth, current champion of the last 360º, leads the list of candidates together with the Swiss Anita lehmann, the Italian Marina Plavan or the always combative Canarian runners Mari Carmen Pérez, Sandra Moreno or Barbara Reyes.