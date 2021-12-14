Cryptocurrencies are not just a form of investment and a business, they can also be used to pay for goods and services. For that reason we bring you the four best applications to use your bitcoins.

It is normal that when we talk about ethereum, bitcoin or cardano, many of us immediately associate it with putting money in these cryptos to try our luck and thus win in the long run.

And we say that it is normal because, precisely, it is the greatest utility that is seen from the outside to cryptocurrencies: to earn money investing. But this is not the case, far from it, since if cryptos are revalued for something, it is because of their usefulness in the economic world.

Useless currencies tend to have a low life expectancy, while currencies that can be used to buy and sell goods and services eventually settle and appreciate. But how do you pay in crypto? Well with applications. Here are four easy to use:

1. BitPay: It is one of the largest cryptocurrency payment applications out there right now. You can buy and exchange different cryptocurrencies with this application (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash) in addition to being able to make payments from it.

Each wallet that you create will be for a different currency, and you can have a wallet for any of the currencies supported by the application. You just have to keep in mind that you have to make a backup of any wallet beforehand.

BitPay, for example, allows you to pay for gift cards from well-known brands such as Amazon, Uber or Whole Foods. BitPay will soon launch its own debit card, which will allow you to convert your crypto into the national currency of the country you operate to make payments.

2. Maiar: Through the crypto wallet function you can both add funds and make payments. And you can use different cryptocurrencies in your wallet including Binance Coin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin.

As in Bizum, you can add contacts to the application directly from the contact list from your phone to make direct payments. And finally, this app is closely related to a cryptocurrency in the gaming world, so it allows you to play in it.

3. Electroneum: It is a solid option for people who want to pay for products or services using their crypto funds. However, it is important to remember that you need to have Electroneum (ETN) to make payments with this app.

In addition, you can use the application’s AnyTask platform to earn ETNs by doing jobs in various fields, such as photography, writing or graphic design, among others.

And, if you feel charitable, you can make donations to a number of charities and non-governmental organizations around the world using the ETN Donate function through the application itself.

4. Bottlepay: Unlike the other apps on the list, Bottlepay is designed for a few functions. You can exchange Bitcoin for legal tender, or vice versa, add funds to your crypto portfolio, and send or request payments through Bitcoin.

What’s more, you can make payments through social networks using the application. Just keep in mind that Bottlepay only supports Bitcoin as the sole fiat currency, so it’s probably not the app for you if you’re more interested in using altcoins.

As you can see, he still has a long trip to the cryptographic world in this section, although in just a few years it has improved so much. In spite of everything, its real usefulness to ordinary mortals is still quite poor.