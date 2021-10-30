Who does not have an inexpensive inkjet printer is because they do not want to. It is currently the most economical models that offer a number of good features without compromising the budget. Most of it offers added functionalities such as a document scanner. In addition, those that have Wi-Fi connection allow you to print from any corner of your home or office. This is the most economical proposal in terms of Inkjet printers that you can find on Amazon. Remember that with your Amazon Prime account you have it at home at no added cost.

4 good ink printers that won’t cost you much

Canon PIXMA TS3350

Simplicity is the main feature of this Canon brand printer. Capable of printing 7 pages per minute in black and white or 4 in color, its connectivity via Wi-Fi allows you to work from anywhere. Very in its favor is that it is not an excessively noisy model and that it installs in only five minutes. It’s yours on Amazon for only € 50

Canon PIXMA MG3650S

This multifunction model in white It is priced at € 79. It offers a printing speed of 9 pages in black and white per minute and almost 6 in color. With it you can make various designs, and you can connect it to your favorite cloud storage service to be able to have all your works and photographs It also has Wi-Fi connectivity, which makes it a very versatile printer and even for any type of task .

HP DeskJet 3760 T8X19B

Interesting the proposal of the well-known brand HP. A multifunction printer capable of double-sided printing, which has Wi-Fi connectivity and has the feature of Automatically order ink when low level is detected. Its printing speed is not bad, nine pages per minute in black and white and five in color. For € 65 you have it on Amazon, a good opportunity for those who are looking for a fairly competent printer and have to spend a lot of money.

Epson WorkForce WF-2010W

This Japanese company is a classic when it comes to manufacturing printers. This model is priced on Amazon at € 68, and allows you to print up to 3,000 pages per month. Of course, it is multi-function, giving a performance of 34 pages per minute in black and white at full speed, ideal for drafts, and 5 pages per minute in color. As a favorable point, in addition to connecting via Wi-Fi, you can do so via Ethernet cable.

With this proposal of 4 Inkjet printers you can have their needs covered when it comes to getting a cheap but efficient machine. As you can see, these are recognized brands with extensive experience in the world of home office printing.