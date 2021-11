11/27/2021

On at 13:56 CET

The Turin Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, analyzing and verifying all the transfers made by Juventus of Turin between the years 2019 and 2021. The collection of documentation, carried out by soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza in the various registries at the headquarters of the transalpine club , includes all the movements made in the last three seasons.

The Prosecutor’s Office would see crimes of “false communications from listed companies” and invoices issued for “non-existent operations.” In addition, among the forty-two operations that are being investigated, there is one that stands out above the rest, the exchange of Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic between FC Barcelona and Juventus in Turin. But what are the other movements you are investigating?

Rovella: From Genoa to Juventus for 18 + 20 million bonuses.

Portanova: From Juventus to Genoa for 10 + 5 million euros (10 million capital gains).

Petrelli: From Juventus to Genoa for 8 + 5.3 million bonus (8 million gain).

Lungoyi: From Lugano to Juventus for 3 million.

Monzialo: From Juventus to Lugano for 3 million (2 million capital gain).

Aké: From Marseille to Juventus for 8 million.

Tongya: From Juventus to Marseille for 8 million (8 million capital gain).

From Marine: From Pro Vercelli to Juventus for 2 million.

Parodi: From Juventus to Pro Vercelli for 1 million (1 million capital gain).

Barbieri: From Novara to Juventus for 1 million.

Lamanna: From Juventus to Novara for 1 million (1 million capital gain).

Hajdari: From Basel to Juventus for 4 million.

Sené: From Juventus to Basel for 4 million (4 million capital gain).

Nzouango: From Amiens to Juventus for 2 million.

Thursday: From Juventus to Amiens for 2 million (2 million capital gain).

Minelli: From Parma to Juventus for 3 million.

Lanini: From Juventus to Parma for 2 million (2 million of capital gain).

Brunori: From Pescara to Juventus for 3 million.

Masciangelo: From Juventus to Pescara for 2 million (2 million capital gain).

Gori: From Pisa to Juventus for 3 million.

Loria: From Juventus to Pisa for 3 million (3 million capital gain).

Marquis: From Barcelona to Juventus for 8 million.

Matheus Pereira: From Juventus to Barcelona for 8 million (6 million capital gain).

Arthur Melo: From Barcelona to Juventus for 72 + 10 million bonuses.

Miralem Pjanic: From Juventus to Barcelona for 63 million (44 million of capital gain).

Felix Correia: From Manchester City to Juventus for 11 million.

dark: From Juventus to Manchester City for 10 million (10 million capital gain).

Danilo: From Manchester City to Juventus for 37 million.

I cancel: From Juventus to Manchester City for 65 million (30 million capital gain).

Mulé: From Sampdoria to Juventus for 4 million.

Vrioni: From Sampdoria to Juventus for 4 million.

Francophon: From Juve to Sampdoria for 2 million.

Gerbi: From Juventus to Sampdoria for 1 million.

Stoppa: From Juventus to Sampdoria for 1 million.

Brentan: From Juventus to Sampdoria at zero parameter.

Lipari: From Empoli to Juventus for a million.

Maressa: From Empoli to Juventus for a million.

Olivieri: From Empoli to Juventus for 2 million.

Adamoli: From Juventus to Empoli for a million (1 million capital gain).

Mancuso: From Juventus to Empoli for 5 million (3 million capital gain).

Peeters: From Sampdoria to Juventus for 4 million.

Audero: From Juventus to Sampdoria for 20 million (19 million capital gain).