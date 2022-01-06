01/06/2022 at 13:02 CET

The second prize of the extraordinary draw of the Lotería del Niño, held this Thursday and endowed with 750,000 euros per series (75,000 euros for the tenth), has gone to the number 44,469. This second prize has been the most distributed of the draw and has left a good shower of euros in multiple regions of the Spanish geography.

El Niño has distributed 700 million euros this Thursday, January 6, with a first prize of two million euros per series (200,000 euros for the tenth) and, as every year, has put the culmination of the Christmas holidays. The second prize of this draw is endowed with 750,000 euros per series (75,000 euros to the tenth) and the third with 250,000 euros per series (25,000 euros to the tenth). The total issue is 1,000,000,000 euros (50 million tenths).

This is the complete list of winning numbers from the El Niño draw

44469, the second prize

The second prize of the draw for the Child, 44469, has made its appearance around 12:20 in the morning, just after the extraction of the third prize, which this 2022 has fallen to 19467. Part of the second prize has been sold, among other Spanish locations, in Gijón and Oviedo, according to the information of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

In Asturias, it has been sold specifically in an administration located at number 14 of the Gran Capitan de Gijón, at Avenida Rufo García Rendueles 20, also in Gijón, and at Padre Buenaventura de Paredes 2 in Oviedo.

It has also been sold in part in the Cantabrian town of Treceño. Specifically, in an establishment located in the Requejo neighborhood of this town, belonging to the municipality of Valdáliga, according to information from State Lotteries and Betting.

What’s more, six murcian administrations They have distributed part of the second prize of the Draw of ‘El Niño’, endowed with 75,000 euros to the tenth, which has fallen to the number 44,469. At this time, the number of tickets that have been sold has not been confirmed.

Specifically, the administrations that have sold that tenth have been that of Sangonera la Seca, the one located on Calvo Sotelo de Beniel avenue, the one located on Constitución street in El Esparragal, the one located on Picos de Europa de La Alcayna avenue, the located on the main street of La Algaida and Carrefour Zaraiche in Murcia.

Balearic Islands, Pontevedra, Burgos, Guipuzkoa, are other of the provinces to which a pinch of this second prize of the Child has arrived.

You can check if you have been awarded in our Lotería del Niño checker.