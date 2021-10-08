In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

LG has broken ground with its smaller OLED TV, which many people even use as a monitor to play video games. Ideal to place it in a small living room or a room.

Little by little, OLED televisions they are becoming available to everyone. This TV LG OLED from 2021, It’s a good example. The best image on the market with an ideal size and technology for watching series and movies, and playing video games on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X.

You can buy the TV LG 48A16LA OLED UltraHD 4K 48 inches with a discount of 170 euros in PcComponentes. Its price drops to only 799 euros. With free shipping in 24 hours.

It is the new model from 2021, with the best screen technology on the market, a 48-inch panel size with 4K resolution at 60 Hz compatible with the most advanced imaging standards: Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro and HLG.

LG 48A16LA OLED 48-inch TV for only 799 euros in PcComponentes

OLED technology is the only one that produces pure blacksas the pixels can be turned off individually, allowing higher contrast and purity of colors.

Series, movies and video games at 4K resolution look better than ever. For lower resolution content, the powerful 4K α7 Gen4 processor with artificial intelligence rScales the image with great precision.

It has two 20W power loudspeakers, and a sound processor with artificial intelligence compatible with DOLBY ATMOS, to enjoy 360º surround sound just like in the cinema.

In the connections section it has three HDMI 2.0 connectors, headphone jack, ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

Your WebOS operating system includes all the most used apps: Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, Apple TV +, Rakuten TV, YouTube, and many more.

Thanks to its low latency level and a response time of 1 ms, it is an ideal television to play, since it can be put in a room or even on a table, to play with the PS5, Xbox Series X or on PC in a big way. Many people even use it as a monitor.

