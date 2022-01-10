01/10/2022 at 03:34 CET

The San Francisco 49ers got their pass to the postseason on Sunday by beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime 27-24 that they were crowned NFC West champions in week 18 of the NFL anyway.

San Francisco, 10-7, rallied from a 17-point deficit to qualify for the playoffs as the sixth seed, out of seven teams, in the National Conference.

The Rams, 12-5, although they are monarchs of their division, they fell from position two to four in the NFC.

The 49ers recovered their passer for this game Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed Week 17’s game with a thumb injury in his right foot. The passer suffered an interception and fumbled in the first half.

In the first half the Rams took the lead with a field goal and two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford, who has 40 on the season, for Tyler Higbee, to put away 17 points, which San Francisco discounted with a field goal before the break.

The 49ers woke up on the first offense of the third quarter with a rushing touchdown by Deebo Samuel to get closer to 10-17. Jersey 19 is the first receiver in the NFL to accumulate eight TDs on the ground in one season.

In the next series Samuel once again showed his versatility when throwing a pass to the diagonals for Jauan Jennings that managed to balance 17-17. In San Francisco’s prime Garoppolo threw for his second interception of the game.

The error was taken advantage of by Stafford in the last quarter with a pass to Copper Kupp to regain the lead, 17-24, but with one minute left and no time-outs Garoppolo capped off an 83-yard offense with a send to Jauan Jennings to tie 24-24.

In overtime the 49ers took the lead 27-24 with a field goal and then his defense was tasked with intercepting the Los Angeles passer for the second time to win the game.

In the fight for the championship of the Eastern Division of the American Conference, the Buffalo Bills, 11-6, beat the New York Jets 27-10, to be crowned and beat the New England Patriots, 10-7, in that race. they fell 33-24 to the Miami Dolphins, 9-8.

Week 18 Results:

Saturday 08.01:

Chiefs 28-24 Broncos and Cowboys 51-26 Eagles.

Sunday 09.01:

Bengals 16-21 Browns, Packers 30-37 Lions, Bears 17-31 Vikings, Washington 22-7 Giants, Colts 11-26 Jaguars, Steelers 16-13 Ravens, Titans 28-25 Texans, Saints 30-20 Falcons, Jets 10 -27 Bills, Phanters 17-41 Buccaneers, 49ers 27-24 Rams, Patriots 24-33 Dolphins and Seahawks 38-30 Cardinals.

Later they will play: Chargers-Raiders.