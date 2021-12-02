Netflix: The 5 best Christmas movies for this season | Instagram

Today we finally begin the favorite month of many, December, and the famous Netflix platform has a great variety of movies perfect to watch during the 31 days.

However, in order not to make the list so long, there are some that are undoubtedly the favorites of this Christmas season.

And to be true, an excellent option to enjoy the Christmas season without leaving home is to take a look at the Netflix catalog that updates its content month after month.

It is worth mentioning that at Christmas time it currently has a section where it labels as “Christmas favorites” some of the most viewed Christmas movies of the moment.

This is not at all a seal of guarantee that the platform gives, since they are from the favorite genres of many people.

So without further ado, we mention the 5 Christmas movies that, according to Netflix, are positioned as the best:

1

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

“Young Nikolas finds his destiny in a magical village inhabited by goblins, on a mission to find his father … and bring home the gift of hope.”

2

A castle for Christmas

“To escape scandal, a successful writer travels to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle … and confronts the owner, who is a grumpy duke.”

3

A California Christmas

“With his freedom at stake, a wealthy man pretends to be a rancher to get a self-sacrificing peasant woman to sell him her family’s land before Christmas.”

4

The Christmas Chronicles

“A teenager and his sister cause an accident that wrecks the sleigh, so they must work all night to save Christmas with the help of Santa himself.”

5

Shaun the Lamb: The Flight Before Christmas

Shaun wants a bigger sock. But when his plans don’t go as expected, he sets off with his friends on a Christmas adventure … sledding and all!