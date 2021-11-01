The 5 best horror movies to watch this Halloween | Instagram

This Sunday, October 31, Halloween is celebrated, and without a doubt one of the best plans for the most terrifying of the year is staying home watching a film, so if you also plan to do it, we will introduce you to five of the best.

The truth is that horror is one of the public’s favorite film genres and in the history of cinema great films have emerged that have taken away our sleep and even caused nightmares for years.

Notably, those kinds of movies don’t necessarily have to include haunted houses, serial killers, or supernatural monsters to be creepy.

And it is that when the dolls come to life, most of the brave ones are taken away and they end up being quite terrifying.

So without further ado, here are the 5 best films of this genre to see during this Sunday, October 31:

1

[Rec]

It tells the story of Ángela Vidal, a young reporter for a local television who has to interview a group of firefighters who, throughout the night, go to a building on La Rambla in Barcelona to help an old woman.

This is only the beginning of a long nightmare, after discovering that a dangerous virus that turns the host into a bloodthirsty animal has spread through the building.

2

The texas mctcnza

When five teenagers ventured into the deepest Texas to visit the supposedly desecrated grave of one of their grandfather, little did they know that this trip would turn into an egregious episode of harshness, savagery and cannibalism caused by a “somewhat dysfunctional family. “.

The film laid the foundation for the horror subgenre later known as “slasher.”

3

Saint Maud

It all begins when a nurse has to take care of an elderly woman with cancer who has worked as a dancer and whose friends give her a certain fear because of her swxuclity.

In this nurse’s head the obsession grows that she must save a woman’s soul, whatever it may be.

4

Cabin in the Woods

It all begins with, again, five university students prepare to spend the weekend in a cabin located in a remote forest and without means of communication with the outside.

In the basement they find a strange collection of memories; among them, a newspaper that talks about the old family that occupied the house.

5

Nightmare in Elm street

The story is recreated in several young people from a small town who habitually have nightmares in which they are chased by a man deformed by fire and who wears a glove finished in sharp blades.