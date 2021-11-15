In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With the arrival of autumn it starts to get cold. If you want to be warm in your house but you don’t want to spend a lot of money, electric radiators spend little and allow you to have it close by and get warm when you don’t want to turn on the heating of the whole house.

With the cold comes the ignition of the heaters, but either because you do not have radiators in your house or because you simply want to have a radiator that keeps you warm before turning on the heating, having an electric radiator in your house that you can move is always a good idea.

Having an electric radiator does not have to mean that you will have to pay a kidney on the next electricity bill. Many radiators that use electricity for heating are very inexpensive and consume very little thanks to their high energy efficiency.

There are many types of radiators, from the most typical “life-long” oil radiators, but also the low consumption electric radiators that are the most popular today.

These energy efficient electric radiators are one of those products that you should keep in mind before the lowest temperatures hit.

If you haven’t been farsighted enough we have chosen 5 of the best electric radiators to plug them in and heat a room as quickly as possible without leaving a lot of money on them.

Cecotec Ready Warm 6600

This electric convector reaches 2,000W of power, although it is adjustable. It is ideal if you want to get heat quickly and easily.

We begin this list with a device that above all offers speed. Cecotec Ready Warm 6600 Turbo it is a convector that allows heating small rooms in just a few minutes.

It has a price of 47.90 euros (with free shipping) and several modes, so you can adjust its power depending on what you need at all times. It offers a dry and pleasant heat.

The design is elegant and discreet, so it would not clash in practically any room, although there are others that perhaps stand out more in this section.

As it weighs little and is easy to transport, you can move it from one room to another without too much trouble.

Cecotec Ready Warm 5650 Space

9-module oil cooler with a power of 2000 W. It includes an adjustable thermostat with 3 power levels of 800 W, 1200W and 2000W.

One of the cheapest ways to heat a room is with a oil radiator. They take a little longer to warm up than thermal emitters, but the positive part is that they also take longer to cool down, so once they are turned off they continue to emit heat.

This radiator Cecotec Ready Warm 5650 Space It has 9 modules that allow heating rooms of about 18m².

It has a 2000W peak power, although you can modulate it between the eco mode of 800W, the medium of 1200W and the maximum of 2000W.

The wheel system allows it to be easily transported throughout your home without the need to lift it, while the cable is kept safe thanks to a system to roll it up.

Oil radiator Cecotec Ready Warm 5650 Space It costs approximately 67 euros on Amazon and on its official website, in both cases with free shipping.

Orbegozo RRE 1510 thermal emitter

Oil-free thermal emitter with 8 elements and a maximum power of 1500W and 2 adjustable power levels.

This heat emitting radiator has a system that heats without the need for fuel such as oil or gas. This model has a 1500W maximum power with a B energy efficiency certificate. Heats up fast and consumes very little.

It includes a programming mode that allows you to set the schedules for the whole week that you want it to turn on, in this way if you usually get home at a specific time you can tell it that a few minutes before it begins to heat up or that it turns off at a defined time.

It includes three modes of operation, economic, comfort and antifreeze, the most powerful of all.

It is controlled from a dial and an LCD screen on the same radiator or with a remote control. It includes some legs to put it where you want, but also some brackets if you want to install it on the wall.

The Orbegozo RRE 1010 electric thermal emitter is available on Amazon for 140 euros with a maximum power of 1000W. There are also more powerful 1300W, 1500W and 1800W models.

Lodel RA6 thermal emitter

Continuing with the thermal emitters whose main advantage is their low consumption, this Lodel model achieves a maximum power of 900 W, ideal for heating larger rooms, from about 10 to 15m² thanks to its 6 aluminum elements.

The energy efficiency of these radiators allows you to save money on the electricity bill and elements such as the possibility of programming it help a lot to choose what hours you want it to work each day of the week.

It includes a digital stopwatch with four functions: comfort, economic, antifreeze and automatic. You can control it from its digital panel or from the remote control that it includes. It can be installed on the wall thanks to a bracket included in the package or with legs to be able to move it from room to room.

The Lodel RA6 heat emitter It is available on Amazon for 98 euros.

Klarsein Bornholm Curved Smart

Large design electric convector heater with overheat protection system and ECO mode to save energy while emitting heat.

This elegant radiator by convention Klarstein it is perfect for everyone looking for a different way to heat a room. It has a white but curved design that evenly heats the air thanks to the air circulation.

Has a 2000W peak power that allows to control degree by degree between 5 and 45ºC. It is perfect for its design for large rooms up to 40m².

It has a LED touch screen that allows you to see the temperature at which it is and control it. If you don’t want to touch it, you can always use the included remote control.

This model is an update of a very similar one, practically traced, but with an intelligent function. It has a WiFi connection to control it from an application and can be managed with Alexa, Google or with a remote control.

East Klarstein Bornholm Curved Smart electric radiator It is available on Amazon for 169 euros.

