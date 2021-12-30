Boxing is one of the star sports in Mexico. Throughout its history it has passed different fighters who have left a legendary history in the world of fights. This sport is one of the most passionate in Mexico.

Meet the top 5 of the legendary Mexican boxers.

1. Julio César Chávez

The best boxer in history is indisputable. Julio César Chávez, nicknamed the ‘César of boxing’ is one of the most successful and recognized fighters in boxing history. The Sonoran has been retired from the ring for 16 years, but his victories continue to be remembered.

Chávez won five recognized world championships in three different weight classes. Additionally, he was the best pound-for-pound from 1990 to 1993 and won 32 of 37 world championship battles.

The boxer retired with the record mark of 107 wins in 115 fights. He achieved a string of 90 consecutive victories in professional fights. Chávez received the distinction of ESPN Boxing, Boxing News, The Ring magazine and BoxRec as one of the top 25 fighters of all eras.

2. Salvador ‘Sal’ Sánchez

Salvador Sánchez takes the second and disputed position. Sometimes this position is filled by Finito. The differences between the two are minuscule, so either of the two could fill this position. On this occasion, we awarded second place to Sal Sánchez who was undefeated in 10 world championship fights as a featherweight against opponents such as Danny “Coloradito” López, Juan Laporte, Wilfredo Gómez and Azumah Nelson. Sánchez became the featherweight champion of the World Boxing Council and won the featherweight title of the WBC.

The fighter has stood out from very early and at his early age he had four wins in the locker over future members of the Hall of Fame. At the age of 23, he died driving a Porsche when he hit a trailer.

3. Ricardo ‘Finito’ López

Ricardo was one of the fighters who did not know defeat. He accumulated a 25-0-1 mark in the world championship. His greatest record was achieved by finishing undefeated in 52 fights during his 16-year career. Finito fought in the light flyweights and defended his world crown 22 times.

He was an excellent boxer and champion who fought in Asia and North America, but his short stature left him isolated in an exceptional weight class in which he was unrivaled to rise higher.

4. Raúl Macías ‘The Mouse’

The boxer is a legend of the Mexican boxing universe. In 1955 he was proclaimed champion of the world bantamweight championship of the National Boxing Association. A true idol when the broadcasts of his fights were on the radio and paralyzed all of Mexico.

In 1952 he represented Mexico at the Helsinki Olympic Games where he took sixth place. Finito put an end to his career as a boxer in 1959. The boxer also took his part as an actor and participated in several films.

5. Carlos ‘Cañas’ Zarate

Carlos Zárate better known as ‘El Cañas’ is another of the Mexican boxers who join the ranking of the best boxers. The boxer managed to achieve a streak of 52 consecutive victories, 51 of them by KO

Cañas was the World Boxing Council bantamweight champion from 1976-1979. During his adolescence he won the Golden Gloves tournament. The fighter fell into additions that led him to fall into depression after the defeat with Lupe Pintor in 1979. Zarate spent everything to solve his problems and when he managed to improve he returned, but it was not long before to fall again. Finally, he got over his situation, but out of fame.