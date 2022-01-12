Netflix and the 5 best movies about aliens

Today we will introduce you to the 5 best films within Netflix’s extensive catalog of invasions of alien that would end humanity, so if you like these kinds of movies, read on.

Look at these science fiction movies that besides actionThey also have suspense and tragic outcomes.

The truth is that one of the genres preferred by Netflix users to enjoy its extensive catalog in 2022 is science fiction, and the favorite films are those that are starred by beings from other planets.

That is why below we will present you the 5 best films about alien invasion that would end humanity.

These films not only feature action and spectacular special effects, but also have moments of terror, suspense and tragic endings.

So if you are a lover of these types of movies, these are some of the best about invasions of beings from other planets that you can see on Netflix to enjoy:

one

The Fifth Wave

In a future Earth where there are practically no human survivors left after four waves of a planned alien invasion, a young woman tries to survive amid fear and mistrust.

two

War of the Worlds

This film is an adaptation of the book by HG Wells, which narrates an invasion of Earth by extraterrestrial beings, so that the terrible battle that humanity has to fight to survive centers on an American family.

3

Annihilation

A biologist and former soldier, she joins the mission in search of her husband, who has disappeared in a region with restricted access.

While touring the area, they find that it is populated by terrifying creatures, which in turn are as beautiful as they are deadly.

4

Extinction

A father has a recurring dream in which he loses his family. His nightmare comes true when the planet is invaded by a brutal and destructive force. This is how the protagonist must find the strength to try to save his family.

5

Cloverfield Avenue 10

After a traffic accident, a young woman awakens captive in the home of a man who claims to have saved her, since, according to him, there has been a chemical attack and going outside means the loss.

Despite the kindness of the subject, she does not know if he is tricking her into keeping her or if he is telling the truth, but what is outside could be worse than she imagines.