V16 DGT Light: Answers to the five questions we all ask ourselves about the new emergency lighting that you have already seen in many vehicles.

They are already seen everywhere and they continue to mislead, because they have existed for a short time and, like any newly created and implanted device, it is necessary to get used to it, on the part of all road users. This also happens with the new DGT V16 light. And that’s why today we bring you the answers to the five questions we all ask ourselves… still.

The political ups and downs do not help either, of course, and in all these decisions, the ‘probe balloons’, the proposals, the criticisms of some and others, the precipitation in some cases and the nuances that make any Executive retreat or modify the idea. original when encountering reality are later concretized in rules that, sometimes, do not finish penetrating clearly.

Therefore, given the doubts that continue to come to our newsroom from readers-users, curious, friends, family and neighbors …, remembering burning questions related to the aforementioned lighting is something that never exceeds and for which we have already been informing of dates, prices and other details of the emergency light.

1 What is it? The V16 is a hazard pre-signaling device included in the General Traffic Regulations that emits yellow flashes to warn of the presence of a vehicle that has stopped on the road in case of emergency, by accident, breakdown, in the same way that emergency triangles have been doing so far.

2 Are all V16s the same? No. Within the approved ones (which as happened with the triangles at the time, you have to be careful with parallel businesses of devices that do not comply with the regulations), there are two types: those that work only as an emergency light and those that also have a geolocation system (indicates the exact location of the vehicle by GPS).

3 Does the emergency light replace triangles? From the July 1, 2021, yeah since both the new emergency light and the triangles that were used until now can be used interchangeably. It is even possible to use the two options to reinforce safety and that of other road users, especially at night or in other low visibility conditions.

4 Since when can you use it? The V16 emergency light can be used from the July 1, 2021, although the General Directorate of Traffic recommended that you wait until December so that you make sure that the device that you acquire now meets the requirements that remained to be determined on your part. And so he assured on social networks.

📢 You can now use the light signal 🔸 # V16 instead of the triangles🔺. 📅 As of January 1, 2026, # V16 will definitely replace the triangles and must also have geolocation. The signal with geolocation will be on the market from December. pic.twitter.com/f07KeoHxTX – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) July 1, 2021

5 Is it mandatory? Can they fine you for not having the DGT V16 light? The rAnswers to these questions that everyone has asked also repeatedly, be clear about the following: it will not be mandatory until January 1, 2026 (So ​​no one will be able to fine you if, in an emergency, you mark with the relevant triangles.

But be careful, because from that date, no you only have to use the V16 and triangles won’t do, but, in addition, the only valid emergency light will be the second type that we mentioned at the beginning, that is, the one that has a GPS geolocation system to contact the cloud 3.0 of the DGT and transmit the exact position of the immobilized vehicle.

This article was published in Autobild by Rodrigo Fersainz.