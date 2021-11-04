Age, beer, lack of exercise … what is it that makes us have more and more belly? There’s a bit of all of that, but it’s not the only thing …

To have belly it goes far beyond an aesthetic question, which may matter more or less to us.

Usually more belly means more body fat. Have subcutaneous fat, which is the one that we can hold with our fingers.

But the most dangerous is visceral fat that lodges between the viscera and the intestines, and releases toxins that increase the risk of cardiovascular problems, diabetes or cancer, according to the website Eat This, not That!

What causes the appearance of this visceral fat?

exist five major causesaccording to health expert Alex Korab, founder of the ETNT health channel.

A bad diet

The # 1 cause of tummy appearance, it is what (bad) we eat.

Especially, junk food, ultra-processed foods, foods with added sugar, and simple carbohydrates, which are quickly transformed into sugar.

These foods not only provide calories, but also make fat cells mature earlier, promoting their expansion.

Lack of exercise

It is a vicious circle. If we do not exercise we gain weight because we do not burn calories, but also we lose muscle mass.

With less muscle mass metabolism burns fewer calories, with which they accumulate more, and we get even more fat.

The only solution to break this vicious cycle is to move: get a little exercise every day, even if it’s just going out for a walk. At least 150 minutes a week.

The alcohol

Maybe you just have a beer or a little wine with meals and you think it does not affect you, but alcohol, even if it is little, it’s a catalyst of being overweight.

When you drink alcohol at meals, the liver processes it first, converting it into calories (energy).

The metabolism then processes the food, but since it has already gotten energy from alcohol, it converts it into fat.

Therefore, try eliminating alcohol from your diet. It does not bring you anything good.

Stress

Stress is a defense mechanism of the body, which enters Panic Mode. Generate cortisol, hormones that, among other things, tell our body to accumulate fat in case of an emergency.

By reducing stress, you will reduce the likelihood of belly bumping.

Lack of sleep

A Wake Forest University study found that those who sleep 5 or less hours, they almost multiply by 3 the probability of developing a belly.

Another study from this year determined that going to sleep after midnight increases this problem by 20%, and from 2 in the morning, 38%.

It is not really clear why, but it is believed to be due to circadian rhythms and the generation of cortisol during the night.

If you control these 5 causes you will reduce the belly, and especially, the possibility of it growing in size even more.