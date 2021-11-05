11/05/2021 at 03:32 CET

This weekend is marked on the agenda of many fans because derbies are the sauce of football. The rivalries that have lasted for different generations of friends have their origin in these games and these days we will live four of them with whom we want to get a crazy bet from each of them and we will also add a very special bonus track.

1. MANCHESTER UNITED VS MANCHESTER CITY [67.00]

Rub your eyes because yes, we have managed to find an impressive odds for the Manchester derby with four factors that can perfectly occur in the match. To win it, two defenders such as Joao Cancelo and Luke Shaw must be cautioned and two forwards such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gabriel Jesús must score. The warnings are justified in the fact that it is a derby and there will be tension, while the scorers are due to the Portuguese streak and United’s weak defense in the case of Gabriel Jesús.

2. AC MILAN VS INTER DE MILAN [15.61]

For this case we have resorted to the Betfair team and we have added three markets. Triumph of AC Milan, plus a double by Zlatan Ibrahimovic – he scores in Serie A every 75 minutes – and both teams score in the match. We get a great quota in a game that will be very busy due to goals and opportunities.

3. REAL MADRID VS RAYO VALLECANO [11.41]

Real Madrid face one of the great revelations of the League, Rayo Vallecano, who will try to surprise at the Bernabéu. We do not think it will be easy and that is why we opted for an assist from Benzema – who in addition to being the top scorer in the League is the top assistant -, a goal from Vinicius, both scored and a white victory to get a super quota.

4. BETIS VS SEVILLA [25.00]

The Sevillian derby arrives with the two contenders in low hours. If the defeat at home to Lille in the Champions League was a cold water jug ​​for Sevilla, that Betis fell 4-0 against Leverkusen was even more overwhelming. We believe that the Nervión men have better recovery power than the Verdiblancos and we are betting on an exact score of 0-3.

5. RB LEIPZIG VS BORUSSIA DORTMUND [34.50]

And finally we go to the Bundesliga, although not to a derby. There are two candidates to take the throne away from Bayern and with Haaland out of action we believe that Leipzig will clearly beat Dortmund 2-0 and that one of the goals will be scored by Dani Olmo.