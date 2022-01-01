01/01/2022 at 12:54 CET

Many times leaving a great club, in this case Real Madrid, can give you vertigo. Some players, however, faced that their reality was far from the Santiago Bernabéu if they wanted to succeed in the world of football and risked everything to prove their worth. Below we analyze some cases of former players of the white team that stand out in the current world panorama.

MATEO KOVACIC

The Croatian left the white team in 2019 after a loan from Chelsea that dazzled him. In London he found the continuity and the minutes that he had lacked in the shadow of Modric and Kroos and, in a fit of character, threw a blow to go to club blue, which paid 45 million. The midfielder was a cornerstone of Tuchel’s side in the recent Champions League victory and is now recognized as one of the most complete players in the Premier League.

THEO HERNÁNDEZ

After several assignments that did not finish curdling and times in which the Bernabéu whistled him, Theo went to AC Milan also in that summer of 2019 in search of redemption. The French full-back has become the star of the Lombard club, having scored 15 goals in his first two seasons at the club. Real Madrid may miss him right now seeing the extreme decline of Marcelo. Theo is today the best left-handed winger in Serie A and those are major words for a footballer who was sold for 20 million.

MARTIN ÖDEGAARD

The Nordic player also forced his departure from Real Madrid after receiving no guarantees of being the undisputed starter. He tried it in the 2020/21 season with Zidane and in the middle of the season he decided to throw in the towel by leaving on loan to Arsenal. The London team paid 40 million for him and now he is indisputable in the scheme of an Arteta who has even sacrificed Aubameyang to find accommodation for the left-hander. Ödegaard has so far four goals and three assists in the demanding Premier League.

ÁLVARO MORATA

Perhaps we are talking about the greatest globetrotter to come out of Real Madrid. The forward has played for Juventus, Chelsea, Atlético and who knows if he will end up at Barcelona. He is the Spanish player who has moved the most money in all history and has a record transfer under his belt from the white club to Chelsea for 80 million in 2018. The 29-year-old forward has a not inconsiderable figure of 220 goals in his career. professional career plus degrees in all his foreign adventures.

MARCOS LLORENTE

The midfielder did not have to go very far from the Santiago Bernabéu to triumph. Real Madrid received 40 million euros from Atlético as a transfer for a footballer who has experienced a roller coaster of emotions, being important at times in the white club, but above all in Alavés and as an insider for Cholo Simeone. At 26 years old, Llorente has found continuity in the rojiblanco team as an idol of the fans that years ago repudiated him.