The fivefold batch of Christmas day in the NBA, where they were more than 13 hours of the best basketball in the world.

With several of the best players in the league involved in the day’s engagements, these were the top 5:

1.- Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The figure of the Bucks commanded the comeback over the Celtics with 36 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists, all this after a discreet first half where he looked rusty by COVID-19 that kept him away from the court in the previous days.

2.- Stephen Curry.

The king of triples had a pending account in the Christmas games and he far exceeded it, surpassing the 20-point barrier for the first time in nine games. This time he finished with 33 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Steph made five 3s, hitting 2,999 in his career, down one from becoming the first player in NBA history to hit 3,000.

3.- James Harden.

Another player who came back from his COVID-19 positive with a great performance. The “Beard” scored with a triple-double of 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, leading the victory of the Nets in the new home of the Lakers.

4.- Donovan Mitchell.

To avoid the Mavericks’ hit, he had to wake up Donovan Mitchell. Once again, the forward saved the Jazz thanks to his 33 points, 3 rebounds and also 3 assists.

5.- Kemba Walker.

Although Julius Randle was the Knicks’ top scorer, the point guard went from backup to being chanted at Madison Square Garden. Kemba responded with a triple-double of 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Time proved the 31-year-old veteran right.

PS: Special mention for LeBron James, with everything and the defeat of the Lakers, the “King” had an outstanding performance with 39 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.