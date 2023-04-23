The 5 Lost Civilizations You Never Heard Of In Your Life

Egypt, Rome, Greece. The Aztecs, Mayas, Incas. The greatest civilizations in ancient history left a legacy that survives to the present. But there are other minor ones that, diluted over time, did not have as much weight.

However, ruins can still be seen, either in the form of buildings or statues, from minor civilizations.

Let’s look at this list of 5 Lost Minor Civilizations You’ve Probably Never Heard Of In Your Life.

The Kingdom of Aksum or Axum

The Kingdom of Aksum Africa

In what is now Ethiopia and part of Sudan, Eritrea and the Arabian peninsula, the Kingdom of Aksum or Axum was established between the 1st and 7th centuries AD. Its flourishing occurred thanks to commercial exchanges between India and the Mediterranean areas, reaching the point of adopting the Christian faith, but it disappeared with the spread of Islam and the fall of Rome.

Caral civilization

The Caral civilization South America

Located in present-day Peru, it developed between 3,000 and 1,800 BC. Although vestiges existed, it was not until the mid-1990s that its history as a civilization began to take hold. He became strong with fishing, agriculture and commerce, reaching advances in mathematics and astronomy. It is considered since then as the base of the Andean Civilization.

The Nabateans

The Nabateans Asia (Middle East)

The people of the Nabateans were located in what are now Israel and Jordan, their heyday being between the 4th century BC and the 1st AD. Of her it emphasizes its capital, Petra, whose imposing ruins can still be visited. The kingdom of the Nabateans was under the command of the Roman Empire, with crafts as its main economic engine. Political conflicts ended up affecting him.

Cucuteni culture – Tripilia

Cucuteni culture – Tripilia Europe

Its best moment was lived between the years 4,500 BC and 3,000 BC, in what are now Romania, Moldova and Ukraine. For many historians, the most recent phases of Cucuteni-Tripilia were the oldest European evidence of early states. More than 2 thousand site remains of their culture have been known.

Sanxingdui civilization

Sanxingdui civilization Asia

It flourished in what is now the Chinese city of Guanghan, between the 11th and 12th centuries BC. However, only archaeological pieces such as bronze figures have been obtained, as well as relics of gold, jade and ceramics. Very little is known about the Sanxingdui civilization, but it is assumed to be one of the most influential in the history of southern China, leaving aside the traditional theory that the Yellow River was the only cradle of civilization. China.