FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid

There have been many and varied classics throughout the history of Spanish football. It all dates back to 1926, at which time Real Madrid and Barcelona met for the first time in the Copa del Rey. Since then, the games of maximum tension between the two biggest teams in our League have been going on non-stop. The balance. The draw is the least common result of a match that has given away a lot of controversy. Below we review the most talked about in history:

THE DAY RÁUL SENT THE CAMP NOU TO SHUT UP

Let’s start in chronological order. October 1999, Real Madrid visit the Camp Nou in a most tense atmosphere with whites in crisis with a John Benjamin Toshack who would be dismissed shortly after. During the match, the referee Díaz Vega signed a performance to forget not seeing a penalty from Sergi Barjuan, who took a shot under the sticks with his hand. The referee made up for his mistake in the second half by expelling Kluivert for protesting and the icing on the cake would come four minutes from time with a goal from Raúl that established the 2-2 on the scoreboard, sending the entire Barça stadium to silence.

FIGO’S PIG

You don’t have to look far to find another fiery Classic. Figo changed teams that summer and with the Real Madrid shirt he received constant deafening whistles from the Camp Nou stands. The Portuguese, far from being intimidated, played like nothing and even threw the corners causing an incredible rain of objects against him. Of course, none of the ones that could have hurt him like a pig’s head or a bottle of JB reached him, but the image remained for posterity. By the way, Barça won 2-0 with a goal from another ‘traitor’, a Luis Enrique who celebrated the victory in style.

PIQUÉ’S HAND

We have to go through the fast-forward a decade later to find the next Classic that left an image for posterity. We are talking about Jose Mourinho’s first meeting as a white coach against Guardiola’s Barça in what would be the beginning of a series of unforgettable battles. In this, the culés beat the whites 5-0 and Gerard Piqué decided to take a little hand out for a walk to celebrate in an image that has remained to be remembered. Xavi, Pedrito, Villa scored twice and even Jefren in the discount. As an anecdote remains that it was played on Monday and perhaps the whites were prepared for that avalanche.

PEPE’S KICK TO DANI ALVES

In the spring of 2011, Mourinho had already managed to lay the foundations as a white coach and were in the semi-finals of the Champions League. They were measured with a Barça that visited the Bernabéu for the first leg. The game was tough and rough – even the referee Stark sent off substitute goalkeeper Pinto at half-time – and everything went awry in the 61st minute. Pepe was sent off for a kick to Dani Alves. Nobody knows if the Brazilian exaggerated or the Portuguese was unlucky, the fact is that the locals were left with one less and conceded a 0-2 in the final minutes. Mourinho gave one of his most remembered press conferences with the ‘why?’

THE FINGER BETWEEN MOU’S EYE TO TITO

We fast forward to the summer of 2011. The atmosphere was already more than cadent after the Champions League last year. After drawing 2-2 in the first leg, the title would be played at the Camp Nou and there was controversy and good news. A real part of the war that ended with the expulsions of Özil, Marcelo and Villa and a tangana in injury time when the match was resolved 3-2 in favor of the Catalans. In those sets, Mourinho and the ill-fated Tito Vilanova locked themselves up exchanging blows with the Portuguese, putting his finger in the eye of Guardiola’s right hand. That scene, in addition, left us to remember the presentation in society of ‘The Observer’ and created a climate of unprecedented tension in the Spanish team.